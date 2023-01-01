Vivo V25 Pro vs Oppo Reno 8T VS Vivo V25 Pro Oppo Reno 8T Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo V25 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1300) that was released on August 17, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 8T, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V25 Pro Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.56 inches 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20:9 PPI 398 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 600 nits 430 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 84.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Peak brightness test (auto) V25 Pro 798 nits Reno 8T n/a

Design and build Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) Width 73.52 mm (2.89 inches) 73.84 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.62 mm (0.34 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 193 g (6.81 oz) Waterproof IP54 No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue Black, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio V25 Pro +7% 89.6% Reno 8T 84.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 13 ROM Funtouch 12 ColorOS 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 4830 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 66 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (54% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:07 hr 1:15 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:56 hr - Watching video 15:01 hr - Gaming 07:16 hr - Standby 96 hr - General battery life V25 Pro 34:03 hr Reno 8T n/a Phones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 100 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (100 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.72"

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 100 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Sensor: 1/4"

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/3.3

- Focal length: 34 mm

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 - Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4 Focal length - 22 mm Sensor size 1/2.8" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 13 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - No

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced August 2022 February 2023 Release date August 2022 February 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V25 Pro. But if the software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 8T.