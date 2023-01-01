Home > Smartphone comparison > V25 Pro vs Reno 8T – which one to choose?

Vivo V25 Pro vs Oppo Reno 8T

Vivo V25 Pro
Oppo Reno 8T

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo V25 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1300) that was released on August 17, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 8T, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V25 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
  • 89% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (711K versus 376K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 5.5% more screen real estate
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • 53% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 852 and 558 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8T
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V25 Pro
vs
Reno 8T

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.56 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 600 nits 430 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 84.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
V25 Pro
798 nits
Reno 8T
n/a

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 73.52 mm (2.89 inches) 73.84 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.62 mm (0.34 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 193 g (6.81 oz)
Waterproof IP54 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
V25 Pro +7%
89.6%
Reno 8T
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V25 Pro and Oppo Reno 8T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1300 MediaTek Helio G99
Max clock 3000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 850 MHz 1000 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V25 Pro +53%
852
Reno 8T
558
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V25 Pro +38%
2516
Reno 8T
1820
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
V25 Pro +89%
711897
Reno 8T
376536
CPU 175626 -
GPU 245169 -
Memory 139772 -
UX 152032 -
Total score 711897 376536
3DMark Wild Life Performance
V25 Pro
4391
Reno 8T
n/a
Stability 83% -
Graphics test 26 FPS -
Graphics score 4391 -
PCMark 3.0
V25 Pro
8843
Reno 8T
n/a
Web score 5792 -
Video editing 5398 -
Photo editing 16128 -
Data manipulation 7848 -
Writing score 12663 -
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM Funtouch 12 ColorOS 13

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4830 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 66 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:07 hr 1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:56 hr -
Watching video 15:01 hr -
Gaming 07:16 hr -
Standby 96 hr -
General battery life
V25 Pro
34:03 hr
Reno 8T
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 100 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (100 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.72"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 100 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4"
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Focal length: 34 mm
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 -
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length - 22 mm
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 13
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced August 2022 February 2023
Release date August 2022 February 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V25 Pro. But if the software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 8T.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

