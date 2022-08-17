Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo V25 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1300) that was released on August 17, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.