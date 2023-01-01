Vivo V25 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 VS Vivo V25 Pro Samsung Galaxy S22 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo V25 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1300) that was released on August 17, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S22, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V25 Pro Comes with 1130 mAh larger battery capacity: 4830 vs 3700 mAh

Comes with 1130 mAh larger battery capacity: 4830 vs 3700 mAh Has a 0.46 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.46 inch larger screen size The phone is 6-months newer Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (914K versus 706K)

29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (914K versus 706K) Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.56 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.8:9 19.5:9 PPI 398 ppi 425 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 600 nits 780 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1300 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 87.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.3% PWM - 239 Hz Response time - 10 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) V25 Pro 799 nits Galaxy S22 +7% 856 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 146 mm (5.75 inches) Width 73.52 mm (2.89 inches) 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) Thickness 8.62 mm (0.34 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 167 g (5.89 oz) Waterproof IP54 IP68 Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio V25 Pro +3% 89.6% Galaxy S22 87.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM Funtouch 12 One UI 5.1 OS size - 30.2 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4830 mAh 3700 mAh Charge power 66 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (15 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (63% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:07 hr 1:03 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:56 hr - Watching video 15:01 hr - Gaming 07:16 hr - Standby 96 hr - General battery life V25 Pro 34:03 hr Galaxy S22 n/a Smartphone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8160 x 6120 Zoom Digital Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.72"

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Sensor: 1/4"

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3872 x 2592 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size - 1.22 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.24" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality V25 Pro n/a Galaxy S22 119 Video quality V25 Pro n/a Galaxy S22 116 Generic camera score V25 Pro n/a Galaxy S22 120

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max. loudness V25 Pro n/a Galaxy S22 89.5 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced August 2022 February 2022 Release date August 2022 March 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 is definitely a better buy.