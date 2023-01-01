Home > Smartphone comparison > V25 Pro vs Galaxy S23 – which one to choose?

Vivo V25 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S23

Виво V25 Про
VS
Самсунг Галакси С23
Vivo V25 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S23

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo V25 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1300) that was released on August 17, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S23, which is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V25 Pro
  • Comes with 930 mAh larger battery capacity: 4830 vs 3900 mAh
  • Has a 0.46 inch larger screen size
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 81% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1280K versus 706K)
  • Delivers 49% higher peak brightness (1189 against 799 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 10W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V25 Pro
vs
Galaxy S23

Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.56 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 19.5:9
PPI 398 ppi 425 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 600 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1750 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus 2
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 88.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
V25 Pro
799 nits
Galaxy S23 +49%
1189 nits

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 146.3 mm (5.76 inches)
Width 73.52 mm (2.89 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.62 mm (0.34 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 168 g (5.93 oz)
Waterproof IP54 IP68
Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Gray, Green, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
V25 Pro +2%
89.6%
Galaxy S23
88.1%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V25 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S23 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1300 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 740
GPU clock 850 MHz -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V25 Pro
856
Galaxy S23 +76%
1508
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V25 Pro
2513
Galaxy S23 +87%
4704
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
V25 Pro
706624
Galaxy S23 +81%
1280438
CPU 175626 -
GPU 245169 -
Memory 139772 -
UX 152032 -
Total score 706624 1280438
3DMark Wild Life Performance
V25 Pro
4402
Galaxy S23 +191%
12803
Stability 83% 56%
Graphics test 26 FPS 76 FPS
Graphics score 4402 12803
PCMark 3.0 score 8824 -
AnTuTu 9 Android Phone Scores (157th and 8th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM Funtouch 12 One UI 5.1
OS size - 60 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4830 mAh 3900 mAh
Charge power 66 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (10 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (57% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:07 hr 1:16 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:56 hr 12:50 hr
Watching video 15:01 hr 13:55 hr
Gaming 07:16 hr 04:03 hr
Standby 96 hr 104 hr
General battery life
V25 Pro +3%
34:03 hr
Galaxy S23
33:06 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8160 x 6120
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.72"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung S5KGN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4"
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4000 x 3000
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2022 February 2023
Release date August 2022 February 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Vivo V25 Pro or Xiaomi 12 Pro
2. Vivo V25 Pro or OnePlus 10R
3. Vivo V25 Pro or Oppo Reno 8 Pro
4. Samsung Galaxy S23 or Apple iPhone 14 Pro
5. Samsung Galaxy S23 or Apple iPhone 14
6. Samsung Galaxy S23 or Google Pixel 7 Pro
7. Samsung Galaxy S23 or Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon)
8. Samsung Galaxy S23 or Xiaomi 13
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish