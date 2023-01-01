Vivo V25 Pro vs Tecno Camon 19 Pro VS Vivo V25 Pro Tecno Camon 19 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo V25 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1300) that was released on August 17, 2022, against the Tecno Camon 19 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V25 Pro Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP54 classification) 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (713K versus 346K)

2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (713K versus 346K) Delivers 68% higher peak brightness (809 against 481 nits)

Delivers 68% higher peak brightness (809 against 481 nits) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1300

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1300 Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 19 Pro The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.56 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20.5:9 PPI 398 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 600 nits 480 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 88.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Peak brightness test (auto) V25 Pro +68% 809 nits Camon 19 Pro 481 nits

Design and build Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 166.79 mm (6.57 inches) Width 73.52 mm (2.89 inches) 74.55 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.62 mm (0.34 inches) 8.58 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 204 g (7.2 oz) Waterproof IP54 No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio V25 Pro +2% 89.6% Camon 19 Pro 88.2%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM Funtouch 12 HIOS 8.6

Battery Specifications Capacity 4830 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 66 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (47% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:07 hr 1:28 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:56 hr 11:21 hr Watching video 15:01 hr 13:31 hr Gaming 07:16 hr 05:51 hr Standby 96 hr 127 hr General battery life V25 Pro 34:03 hr Camon 19 Pro 34:12 hr Phones With the Best Battery Life (125th and 122nd place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.72"

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGWB (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Sensor: 1/4"

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 - Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 - 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos - No

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced August 2022 June 2022 Release date August 2022 July 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo V25 Pro is definitely a better buy.