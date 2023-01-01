Vivo V25 Pro vs Tecno Camon 19 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo V25 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1300) that was released on August 17, 2022, against the Tecno Camon 19 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo V25 Pro
- Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
- 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (713K versus 346K)
- Delivers 68% higher peak brightness (809 against 481 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1300
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 19 Pro
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
88
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
60
38
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
72
70
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
73
64
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.56 inches
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2376 pixels
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.8:9
|20.5:9
|PPI
|398 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|480 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1300 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.6%
|88.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
Design and build
|Height
|158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
|166.79 mm (6.57 inches)
|Width
|73.52 mm (2.89 inches)
|74.55 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.62 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.58 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|190 g (6.7 oz)
|204 g (7.2 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP54
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1300
|MediaTek Helio G96
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|2050 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Mali G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|950 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V25 Pro +69%
865
512
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V25 Pro +46%
2539
1745
|CPU
|175626
|90492
|GPU
|245169
|83318
|Memory
|139772
|68307
|UX
|152032
|102996
|Total score
|713813
|346086
|Stability
|83%
|99%
|Graphics test
|26 FPS
|7 FPS
|Graphics score
|4394
|1182
|PCMark 3.0 score
|8824
|9202
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|Funtouch 12
|HIOS 8.6
Battery
|Capacity
|4830 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|66 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (57% in 30 min)
|Yes (47% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:07 hr
|1:28 hr
|Web browsing
|12:56 hr
|11:21 hr
|Watching video
|15:01 hr
|13:31 hr
|Gaming
|07:16 hr
|05:51 hr
|Standby
|96 hr
|127 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (125th and 122nd place)
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|9000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.72"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGWB (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4"
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2022
|June 2022
|Release date
|August 2022
|July 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo V25 Pro is definitely a better buy.
