Home > Smartphone comparison > V25 Pro vs Camon 19 Pro – which one to choose?

Vivo V25 Pro vs Tecno Camon 19 Pro

Виво V25 Про
VS
Текно Камон 19 Про
Vivo V25 Pro
Tecno Camon 19 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo V25 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1300) that was released on August 17, 2022, against the Tecno Camon 19 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V25 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (713K versus 346K)
  • Delivers 68% higher peak brightness (809 against 481 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1300
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 19 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V25 Pro
vs
Camon 19 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.56 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20.5:9
PPI 398 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 480 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 88.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
V25 Pro +68%
809 nits
Camon 19 Pro
481 nits

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 166.79 mm (6.57 inches)
Width 73.52 mm (2.89 inches) 74.55 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.62 mm (0.34 inches) 8.58 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 204 g (7.2 oz)
Waterproof IP54 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
V25 Pro +2%
89.6%
Camon 19 Pro
88.2%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V25 Pro and Tecno Camon 19 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1300 MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock 850 MHz 950 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V25 Pro +69%
865
Camon 19 Pro
512
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V25 Pro +46%
2539
Camon 19 Pro
1745
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
V25 Pro +106%
713813
Camon 19 Pro
346086
CPU 175626 90492
GPU 245169 83318
Memory 139772 68307
UX 152032 102996
Total score 713813 346086
3DMark Wild Life Performance
V25 Pro +272%
4394
Camon 19 Pro
1182
Stability 83% 99%
Graphics test 26 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 4394 1182
PCMark 3.0 score 8824 9202
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Funtouch 12 HIOS 8.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4830 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 66 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (47% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:07 hr 1:28 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:56 hr 11:21 hr
Watching video 15:01 hr 13:31 hr
Gaming 07:16 hr 05:51 hr
Standby 96 hr 127 hr
General battery life
V25 Pro
34:03 hr
Camon 19 Pro
34:12 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (125th and 122nd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.72"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGWB (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4"
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 -
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced August 2022 June 2022
Release date August 2022 July 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo V25 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. X70 Pro and V25 Pro
2. Nord 2T and V25 Pro
3. Vivo V25 and V25 Pro
4. Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) and Camon 19 Pro
5. Pova 3 and Camon 19 Pro
6. Camon 19 and Camon 19 Pro
7. Pova 4 and Camon 19 Pro
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish