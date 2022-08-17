Home > Smartphone comparison > V25 Pro vs V23 5G – which one to choose?

Vivo V25 Pro vs V23 5G

Виво V25 Про
VS
Виво V23 5G
Vivo V25 Pro
Vivo V23 5G

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo V25 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1300) that was released on August 17, 2022, against the Vivo V23 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V25 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 28% higher peak brightness (809 against 630 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 630 mAh larger battery capacity: 4830 vs 4200 mAh
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 865 and 744 points
Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 5G
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
V25 Pro
91
V23 5G
81
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
V25 Pro
72
V23 5G
58
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
V25 Pro
83
V23 5G
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
V25 Pro
69
V23 5G
67
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
V25 Pro
79
V23 5G
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
V25 Pro
77
V23 5G
70

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V25 Pro
vs
V23 5G

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.56 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 430 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 630 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 88%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
V25 Pro +28%
809 nits
V23 5G
630 nits

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 157.2 mm (6.19 inches)
Width 73.52 mm (2.89 inches) 72.4 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 8.62 mm (0.34 inches) 7.55 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 181 gramm (6.38 oz)
Waterproof IP54 -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
V25 Pro +2%
89.6%
V23 5G
88%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V25 Pro and Vivo V23 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1300 MediaTek Dimensity 920
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 8 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 850 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS - ~684 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V25 Pro +16%
865
V23 5G
744
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V25 Pro +18%
2540
V23 5G
2156
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
V25 Pro
n/a
V23 5G
476326
CPU - 116402
GPU - 136048
Memory - 95945
UX - 126331
Total score - 476326
3DMark Wild Life Performance
V25 Pro
n/a
V23 5G
2301
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 13 FPS
Graphics score - 2301
PCMark 3.0 score - 7869
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Funtouch 12 Funtouch 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4830 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 66 W 44 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:07 hr 1:03 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:14 hr
Watching video - 14:46 hr
Gaming - 05:53 hr
Standby - 92 hr
General battery life
V25 Pro
n/a
V23 5G
32:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.72"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4"
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 8700 x 5800
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2022 January 2022
Release date August 2022 January 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo V25 Pro is definitely a better buy.

