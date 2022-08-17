Home > Smartphone comparison > V25 Pro vs Vivo V23e – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo V25 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1300) that was released on August 17, 2022, against the Vivo V23e, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V25 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 780 mAh larger battery capacity: 4830 vs 4050 mAh
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1300
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Thinner bezels – 5.8% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Vivo V23e
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Weighs 18 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.56 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 83.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
V25 Pro
800 nits
Vivo V23e
n/a

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 73.52 mm (2.89 inches) 74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.62 mm (0.34 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof IP54 No
Rear material Glass -
Frame material Plastic -
Colors Black, Blue Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
V25 Pro +7%
89.6%
Vivo V23e
83.8%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V25 Pro and Vivo V23e in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1300 MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock 850 MHz 950 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V25 Pro +60%
854
Vivo V23e
533
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V25 Pro +33%
2504
Vivo V23e
1877
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
V25 Pro
n/a
Vivo V23e
332857
CPU - 88581
GPU - 83216
Memory - 71386
UX - 90287
Total score - 332857
3DMark Wild Life Performance
V25 Pro +299%
4392
Vivo V23e
1100
Stability 86% 99%
Graphics test 26 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 4392 1100
PCMark 3.0 score 8843 6406
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM Funtouch 12 Funtouch OS 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4830 mAh 4050 mAh
Charge power 66 W 44 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (31% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:07 hr 0:59 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS -
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.72"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4"
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 8700 x 5800
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 13
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono -
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced August 2022 November 2021
Release date August 2022 November 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo V25 Pro is definitely a better buy.

