Vivo V25 vs Apple iPhone 14 VS Vivo V25 Apple iPhone 14 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V25 (with MediaTek Dimensity 900) that was released on August 17, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V25 Comes with 1221 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3279 mAh

Comes with 1221 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3279 mAh Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Has a 0.34 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.34 inch larger screen size Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2) Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) 76% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (818K versus 464K)

76% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (818K versus 464K) Shows 16% longer battery life (37:24 vs 32:14 hours)

Shows 16% longer battery life (37:24 vs 32:14 hours) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Vivo

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Vivo Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Delivers 8% higher peak brightness (833 against 774 nits)

Delivers 8% higher peak brightness (833 against 774 nits) 12% higher pixel density (460 vs 409 PPI)

12% higher pixel density (460 vs 409 PPI) The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Ready for eSIM technology

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Vivo V25 Price Apple iPhone 14 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.44 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2404 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 409 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1200 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 86% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 99.5% PWM - 60 Hz Response time - 12 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Vivo V25 774 nits iPhone 14 +8% 833 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 7.79 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 186 g (6.56 oz) 172 g (6.07 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Gold, Blue White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Vivo V25 84.7% iPhone 14 +2% 86%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 12 iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2) ROM Funtouch 12 - OS size - 12 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 3279 mAh Charge power 44 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (53% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:11 hr 1:31 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:03 hr 13:45 hr Watching video 16:32 hr 15:45 hr Gaming 05:33 hr 05:24 hr Standby 83 hr 122 hr General battery life Vivo V25 32:14 hr iPhone 14 +16% 37:24 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.9 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4"

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.0 f/1.9 Focal length - 23 mm Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.6" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Vivo V25 n/a iPhone 14 135 Video quality Vivo V25 n/a iPhone 14 146 Generic camera score Vivo V25 n/a iPhone 14 133

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Vivo V25 n/a iPhone 14 80.9 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced August 2022 September 2022 Release date August 2022 September 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 is definitely a better buy.