Vivo V25 vs Honor 70 VS Vivo V25 Honor 70 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V25 (with MediaTek Dimensity 900) that was released on August 17, 2022, against the Honor 70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V25 Optical image stabilization

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2 Reasons to consider the Honor 70 Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4500 mAh

16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (546K versus 471K)

Thinner bezels – 6.1% more screen real estate

Reverse charging feature

31% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 930 and 708 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.44 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2404 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 800 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 90.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.6% PWM - 61 Hz Response time - 2 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Vivo V25 +3% 787 nits Honor 70 762 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 7.79 mm (0.31 inches) 7.91 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 186 g (6.56 oz) 178 g (6.28 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Silver, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Vivo V25 84.7% Honor 70 +7% 90.8%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM Funtouch 12 Magic UI 6.1 OS size - 21 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4800 mAh Charge power 44 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (53% in 30 min) Yes (71% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:11 hr 0:50 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:03 hr 12:02 hr Watching video 16:32 hr 14:45 hr Gaming 05:33 hr 04:54 hr Standby 83 hr 100 hr General battery life Vivo V25 32:14 hr Honor 70 +1% 32:36 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 54 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8768 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 122° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (54 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 54 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4"

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Honor 70 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 50 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4 Pixel size - 0.7 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.2" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Vivo V25 n/a Honor 70 115 Video quality Vivo V25 n/a Honor 70 129 Generic camera score Vivo V25 n/a Honor 70 115

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Speakers test Max loudness Vivo V25 n/a Honor 70 80.6 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced August 2022 May 2022 Release date August 2022 June 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Honor 70. It has a better performance, software, camera, connectivity, design, and sound.