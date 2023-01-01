Vivo V25 vs Honor 70
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V25 (with MediaTek Dimensity 900) that was released on August 17, 2022, against the Honor 70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo V25
- Optical image stabilization
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
Reasons to consider the Honor 70
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4500 mAh
- 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (546K versus 471K)
- Thinner bezels – 6.1% more screen real estate
- Reverse charging feature
- 31% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 930 and 708 points
Review
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.44 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2404 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1300 nits
|800 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.7%
|90.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|99.6%
|PWM
|-
|61 Hz
|Response time
|-
|2 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
|161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
|Width
|74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|7.79 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.91 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|186 g (6.56 oz)
|178 g (6.28 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Black, Silver, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 900
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
|Max clock
|2400 MHz
|2500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Adreno 642L
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|500 MHz
Benchmarks
|CPU
|121864
|162664
|GPU
|132975
|166021
|Memory
|91827
|87124
|UX
|122665
|129564
|Total score
|471053
|546903
|Max surface temperature
|-
|46.1 °C
|Stability
|98%
|-
|Graphics test
|12 FPS
|15 FPS
|Graphics score
|2169
|2636
|Web score
|5607
|8679
|Video editing
|5856
|6788
|Photo editing
|14617
|24323
|Data manipulation
|7781
|9235
|Writing score
|11508
|14449
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|Funtouch 12
|Magic UI 6.1
|OS size
|-
|21 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4800 mAh
|Charge power
|44 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (53% in 30 min)
|Yes (71% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:11 hr
|0:50 hr
|Web browsing
|12:03 hr
|12:02 hr
|Watching video
|16:32 hr
|14:45 hr
|Gaming
|05:33 hr
|04:54 hr
|Standby
|83 hr
|100 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|54 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|8768 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|122°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (54 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 54 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4"
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Honor 70 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|50 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.4
|Pixel size
|-
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.2"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2022
|May 2022
|Release date
|August 2022
|June 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Honor 70. It has a better performance, software, camera, connectivity, design, and sound.
