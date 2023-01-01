Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V25 vs Honor 70 – which one to choose?

Vivo V25 vs Honor 70

Виво V25
VS
Хуавей Хонор 70
Vivo V25
Honor 70

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V25 (with MediaTek Dimensity 900) that was released on August 17, 2022, against the Honor 70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V25
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
Reasons to consider the Honor 70
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4500 mAh
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (546K versus 471K)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.1% more screen real estate
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 31% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 930 and 708 points
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V25
vs
Honor 70

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2404 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.6%
PWM - 61 Hz
Response time - 2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Vivo V25 +3%
787 nits
Honor 70
762 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.79 mm (0.31 inches) 7.91 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 186 g (6.56 oz) 178 g (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V25
84.7%
Honor 70 +7%
90.8%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V25 and Honor 70 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
Max clock 2400 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 900 MHz 500 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V25
708
Honor 70 +31%
930
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V25
2061
Honor 70 +37%
2818
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo V25
471053
Honor 70 +16%
546903
CPU 121864 162664
GPU 132975 166021
Memory 91827 87124
UX 122665 129564
Total score 471053 546903
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Vivo V25
2169
Honor 70 +22%
2636
Max surface temperature - 46.1 °C
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 12 FPS 15 FPS
Graphics score 2169 2636
PCMark 3.0
Vivo V25
8502
Honor 70 +34%
11384
Web score 5607 8679
Video editing 5856 6788
Photo editing 14617 24323
Data manipulation 7781 9235
Writing score 11508 14449
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Funtouch 12 Magic UI 6.1
OS size - 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 44 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (53% in 30 min) Yes (71% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:11 hr 0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:03 hr 12:02 hr
Watching video 16:32 hr 14:45 hr
Gaming 05:33 hr 04:54 hr
Standby 83 hr 100 hr
General battery life
Vivo V25
32:14 hr
Honor 70 +1%
32:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 54 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8768 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 122°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (54 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 54 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4"
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Honor 70 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Pixel size - 0.7 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Vivo V25
n/a
Honor 70
115
Video quality
Vivo V25
n/a
Honor 70
129
Generic camera score
Vivo V25
n/a
Honor 70
115

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Vivo V25
n/a
Honor 70
80.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2022 May 2022
Release date August 2022 June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Honor 70. It has a better performance, software, camera, connectivity, design, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
6 (46.2%)
7 (53.8%)
Total votes: 13

Related comparisons

1. Vivo V23 5G and Vivo V25
2. Vivo V25 Pro and Vivo V25
3. Apple iPhone 13 and Honor 70
4. Xiaomi 11T Pro and Honor 70
5. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G and Honor 70
6. Huawei P50 Pro and Honor 70
7. Huawei Nova 10 and Honor 70
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish