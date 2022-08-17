Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V25 vs OnePlus 10R – which one to choose?

Vivo V25 vs OnePlus 10R

Vivo V25
OnePlus 10R

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V25 (with MediaTek Dimensity 900) that was released on August 17, 2022, against the OnePlus 10R, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V25
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10R
  • 89% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (792K versus 420K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • 41% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 995 and 708 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V25
vs
OnePlus 10R

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2404 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 950 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 87.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 7.79 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof IP54 -
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V25
84.7%
OnePlus 10R +3%
87.6%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V25 and OnePlus 10R in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900 MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G610 MC6
GPU clock 900 MHz 912 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V25
708
OnePlus 10R +41%
995
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V25
2060
OnePlus 10R +81%
3724
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo V25
420186
OnePlus 10R +89%
792277
CPU 92955 187166
GPU 132605 313787
Memory 84092 139641
UX 107086 146237
Total score 420186 792277
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Funtouch 12 OxygenOS 12.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 44 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (61% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 14 min)
Full charging time 1:02 hr 0:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4"
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length - 26 mm
Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.09"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced August 2022 April 2022
Release date August 2022 May 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 10R is definitely a better buy.

