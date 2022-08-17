Vivo V25 vs OnePlus 10R
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V25 (with MediaTek Dimensity 900) that was released on August 17, 2022, against the OnePlus 10R, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo V25
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10R
- 89% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (792K versus 420K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- Stereo speakers
- 41% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 995 and 708 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
85
89
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
57
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
80
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
71
67
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
72
79
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.44 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2404 pixels
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|394 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1300 nits
|950 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.7%
|87.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|Width
|74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|7.79 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP54
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 900
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2850 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Mali-G610 MC6
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|912 MHz
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
708
OnePlus 10R +41%
995
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2060
OnePlus 10R +81%
3724
|CPU
|92955
|187166
|GPU
|132605
|313787
|Memory
|84092
|139641
|UX
|107086
|146237
|Total score
|420186
|792277
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|Funtouch 12
|OxygenOS 12.1
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|44 W
|80 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (61% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 14 min)
|Full charging time
|1:02 hr
|0:33 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4"
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|50 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Sensor type
|-
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.09"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2022
|April 2022
|Release date
|August 2022
|May 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 10R is definitely a better buy.
