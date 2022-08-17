Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V25 vs Nord 2 5G – which one to choose?

Vivo V25 vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G

Vivo V25
OnePlus Nord 2 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V25 (with MediaTek Dimensity 900) that was released on August 17, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V25
  • Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2 5G
  • 60% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (670K versus 420K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Stereo speakers
  • 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 820 and 708 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V25
vs
Nord 2 5G

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2404 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 650 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 85.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 128.2%
PWM - 119 Hz
Response time - 8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Vivo V25
n/a
Nord 2 5G
637 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.79 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP54 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Gray, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V25
84.7%
Nord 2 5G +1%
85.8%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V25 and OnePlus Nord 2 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900 MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 900 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V25
708
Nord 2 5G +16%
820
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V25
2060
Nord 2 5G +36%
2801
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo V25
420186
Nord 2 5G +60%
670264
CPU 92955 186770
GPU 132605 232801
Memory 84092 114516
UX 107086 131863
Total score 420186 670264
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Vivo V25
n/a
Nord 2 5G
4171
Stability - 64%
Graphics test - 24 FPS
Graphics score - 4171
PCMark 3.0 score - 8532
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM Funtouch 12 OxygenOS 12
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 44 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (61% in 30 min) Yes (98% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:02 hr 0:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:29 hr
Watching video - 13:49 hr
Gaming - 05:27 hr
Standby - 94 hr
General battery life
Vivo V25
n/a
Nord 2 5G
32:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4"
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus Nord 2 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo V25
n/a
Nord 2 5G
81.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced August 2022 July 2021
Release date August 2022 July 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord 2 5G. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Vivo V25.

