Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V25 vs Find X5 – which one to choose?

Vivo V25 vs Oppo Find X5

Виво V25
VS
Оппо Find X5
Vivo V25
Oppo Find X5

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V25 (with MediaTek Dimensity 900) that was released on August 17, 2022, against the Oppo Find X5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V25
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X5
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (817K versus 417K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4500 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V25
vs
Find X5

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2404 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 89%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
Vivo V25
785 nits
Find X5 +3%
811 nits

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 7.79 mm (0.31 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue White, Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V25
84.7%
Find X5 +5%
89%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V25 and Oppo Find X5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 660
GPU clock 900 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V25
706
Find X5 +60%
1130
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V25
2057
Find X5 +79%
3692
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo V25
417782
Find X5 +96%
817010
CPU 92955 -
GPU 132605 -
Memory 84092 -
UX 107086 -
Total score 417782 817010
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Vivo V25
2161
Find X5 +170%
5825
Stability 98% 63%
Graphics test 12 FPS 34 FPS
Graphics score 2161 5825
PCMark 3.0 score 8769 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM Funtouch 12 ColorOS 12.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 44 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (30 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (53% in 30 min) Yes (94% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:11 hr 0:42 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:03 hr 11:53 hr
Watching video 16:32 hr 16:27 hr
Gaming 05:33 hr 05:20 hr
Standby 83 hr 92 hr
General battery life
Vivo V25
32:14 hr
Find X5 +2%
32:53 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 110°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4"
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Find X5 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Vivo V25
n/a
Find X5
129
Video quality
Vivo V25
n/a
Find X5
101
Generic camera score
Vivo V25
n/a
Find X5
122

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2022 February 2022
Release date August 2022 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Find X5 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Vivo V25 vs Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
2. Vivo V25 vs Vivo V23 5G
3. Vivo V25 vs OnePlus Nord 2T
4. Vivo V25 vs Vivo V25 Pro
5. Oppo Find X5 vs Apple iPhone 13
6. Oppo Find X5 vs OnePlus 10 Pro
7. Oppo Find X5 vs Oppo Find X3 Pro
8. Oppo Find X5 vs Oppo Find X5 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish