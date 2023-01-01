Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V25 vs 10 Pro Plus – which one to choose?

Vivo V25 vs Realme 10 Pro Plus

Виво V25
VS
Оппо Реалми 10 Про Плюс
Vivo V25
Realme 10 Pro Plus

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V25 (with MediaTek Dimensity 900) that was released on August 17, 2022, against the Realme 10 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V25
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
Reasons to consider the Realme 10 Pro Plus
  • Shows 22% longer battery life (39:18 vs 32:14 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (528K versus 471K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Thinner bezels – 5.8% more screen real estate
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V25
vs
10 Pro Plus

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2404 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 90.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
Vivo V25
787 nits
10 Pro Plus +3%
812 nits

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 161.5 mm (6.36 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.79 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 186 g (6.56 oz) 175 g (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V25
84.7%
10 Pro Plus +7%
90.5%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V25 and Realme 10 Pro Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900 MediaTek Dimensity 1080
Max clock 2400 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 900 MHz 800 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V25
708
10 Pro Plus +19%
845
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V25
2061
10 Pro Plus +16%
2393
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo V25
471053
10 Pro Plus +12%
528580
CPU 121864 143476
GPU 132975 139294
Memory 91827 102808
UX 122665 139148
Total score 471053 528580
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Vivo V25
2169
10 Pro Plus +5%
2287
Stability 98% 99%
Graphics test 12 FPS 13 FPS
Graphics score 2169 2287
PCMark 3.0
Vivo V25
8502
10 Pro Plus +68%
14299
Web score 5607 11561
Video editing 5856 7275
Photo editing 14617 38475
Data manipulation 7781 9437
Writing score 11508 19797
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM Funtouch 12 Realme UI 4.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 44 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (53% in 30 min) Yes (86% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:11 hr 0:41 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:03 hr 13:56 hr
Watching video 16:32 hr 17:15 hr
Gaming 05:33 hr 06:25 hr
Standby 83 hr 127 hr
General battery life
Vivo V25
32:14 hr
10 Pro Plus +22%
39:18 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 112°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4"
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2022 November 2022
Release date August 2022 November 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Realme 10 Pro Plus. It has a better display, performance, software, battery life, connectivity, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (14.3%)
6 (85.7%)
Total votes: 7

Related comparisons

1. Vivo V23 5G or Vivo V25
2. Vivo V25 Pro or Vivo V25
3. Realme 9 Pro Plus or 10 Pro Plus
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro or Realme 10 Pro Plus
5. Realme 10 or Pro Plus
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish