Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V25 (with MediaTek Dimensity 900) that was released on August 17, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 8T, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V25
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (471K versus 384K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • 26% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 708 and 564 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8T
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V25
vs
Reno 8T

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2404 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 430 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits -
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 84.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
Vivo V25
787 nits
Reno 8T
n/a

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 73.84 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.79 mm (0.31 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 186 g (6.56 oz) 193 g (6.81 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V25 +1%
84.7%
Reno 8T
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V25 and Oppo Reno 8T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900 MediaTek Helio G99
Max clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 900 MHz 1100 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V25 +26%
708
Reno 8T
564
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V25 +12%
2061
Reno 8T
1835
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo V25 +22%
471053
Reno 8T
384747
CPU 121864 107250
GPU 132975 92215
Memory 91827 78459
UX 122665 104472
Total score 471053 384747
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Vivo V25
2169
Reno 8T
n/a
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 12 FPS -
Graphics score 2169 -
PCMark 3.0
Vivo V25
8502
Reno 8T
n/a
Web score 5607 -
Video editing 5856 -
Photo editing 14617 -
Data manipulation 7781 -
Writing score 11508 -
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM Funtouch 12 ColorOS 13

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 44 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (53% in 30 min) Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:11 hr 1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:03 hr -
Watching video 16:32 hr -
Gaming 05:33 hr -
Standby 83 hr -
General battery life
Vivo V25
32:14 hr
Reno 8T
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 100 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (100 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 100 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4"
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Focal length: 34 mm
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 -
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length - 22 mm
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 13
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2022 February 2023
Release date August 2022 February 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V25. But if the software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 8T.

