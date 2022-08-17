Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V25 vs Reno 9 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V25 (with MediaTek Dimensity 900) that was released on August 17, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 9 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V25
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 9 Pro
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (817K versus 417K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Thinner bezels – 5% more screen real estate
  • 30% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 927 and 711 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V25
vs
Reno 9 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2404 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 950 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 89.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
Vivo V25
789 nits
Reno 9 Pro
n/a

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.79 mm (0.31 inches) 7.2 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Glass -
Frame material Plastic -
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Gold, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V25
84.7%
Reno 9 Pro +6%
89.7%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V25 and Oppo Reno 9 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900 MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G610 MC6
GPU clock 900 MHz 912 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V25
711
Reno 9 Pro +30%
927
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V25
2063
Reno 9 Pro +84%
3801
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo V25
417315
Reno 9 Pro +96%
817700
CPU 92955 -
GPU 132605 -
Memory 84092 -
UX 107086 -
Total score 417315 817700
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Vivo V25
2161
Reno 9 Pro
n/a
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 12 FPS -
Graphics score 2161 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8769 -
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM Funtouch 12 ColorOS 13

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 44 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (53% in 30 min) Yes (35% in 11 min)
Full charging time 1:11 hr 0:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:03 hr -
Watching video 16:32 hr -
Gaming 05:33 hr -
Standby 83 hr -
General battery life
Vivo V25
32:14 hr
Reno 9 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 112°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4"
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 6528 x 3680
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length - 22 mm
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono -
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2022 November 2022
Release date August 2022 December 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Reno 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.

