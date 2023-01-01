Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V25 vs Galaxy S21 FE 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V25 (with MediaTek Dimensity 900) that was released on August 17, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V25
  • Shows 21% longer battery life (32:14 vs 26:34 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • The phone is 8-months newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 61% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (760K versus 472K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V25
vs
Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2404 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 420 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 89.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 97%
PWM - 247 Hz
Response time - 6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Vivo V25
784 nits
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +2%
796 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 155.7 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.79 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 186 g (6.56 oz) 177 g (6.24 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue White, Gray, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V25
84.7%
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +6%
89.6%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V25 and Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 660
GPU clock 900 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V25
705
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +57%
1106
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V25
2062
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +48%
3051
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo V25
472605
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +61%
760206
CPU 121864 194989
GPU 132975 281856
Memory 91827 133252
UX 122665 147872
Total score 472605 760206
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Vivo V25
2170
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +167%
5787
Stability 98% 69%
Graphics test 12 FPS 34 FPS
Graphics score 2170 5787
PCMark 3.0 score 8502 12363
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM Funtouch 12 One UI 5.0
OS size - 17.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 44 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (53% in 30 min) Yes (51% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:11 hr 1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:03 hr 07:42 hr
Watching video 16:32 hr 13:05 hr
Gaming 05:33 hr 05:29 hr
Standby 83 hr 91 hr
General battery life
Vivo V25 +21%
32:14 hr
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
26:34 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5", Hynix Hi847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4"
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 19
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2022 January 2022
Release date August 2022 January 2022
SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.48 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is definitely a better buy.

