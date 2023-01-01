Vivo V25 vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G VS Vivo V25 Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V25 (with MediaTek Dimensity 900) that was released on August 17, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V25 Shows 21% longer battery life (32:14 vs 26:34 hours)

Shows 21% longer battery life (32:14 vs 26:34 hours) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB The phone is 8-months newer Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom 61% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (760K versus 472K)

61% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (760K versus 472K) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.44 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2404 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 420 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1200 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 89.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 97% PWM - 247 Hz Response time - 6 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Vivo V25 784 nits Galaxy S21 FE 5G +2% 796 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 7.79 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 186 g (6.56 oz) 177 g (6.24 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Gold, Blue White, Gray, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Vivo V25 84.7% Galaxy S21 FE 5G +6% 89.6%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM Funtouch 12 One UI 5.0 OS size - 17.5 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 44 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (15 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (53% in 30 min) Yes (51% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:11 hr 1:15 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:03 hr 07:42 hr Watching video 16:32 hr 13:05 hr Gaming 05:33 hr 05:29 hr Standby 83 hr 91 hr General battery life Vivo V25 +21% 32:14 hr Galaxy S21 FE 5G 26:34 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 123° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 76 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.5", Hynix Hi847 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4"

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 50 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Vivo V25 n/a Galaxy S21 FE 5G 126 Video quality Vivo V25 n/a Galaxy S21 FE 5G 104 Generic camera score Vivo V25 n/a Galaxy S21 FE 5G 120

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 19 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Vivo V25 n/a Galaxy S21 FE 5G 88.9 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced August 2022 January 2022 Release date August 2022 January 2022 SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.48 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is definitely a better buy.