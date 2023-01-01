Vivo V25 vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V25 (with MediaTek Dimensity 900) that was released on August 17, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo V25
- Shows 21% longer battery life (32:14 vs 26:34 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- The phone is 8-months newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- 61% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (760K versus 472K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Size
|6.44 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2404 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|420 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1300 nits
|1200 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.7%
|89.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|97%
|PWM
|-
|247 Hz
|Response time
|-
|6 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
|155.7 mm (6.13 inches)
|Width
|74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|7.79 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|186 g (6.56 oz)
|177 g (6.24 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue
|White, Gray, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 900
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Adreno 660
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~1720 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
705
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +57%
1106
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2062
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +48%
3051
|CPU
|121864
|194989
|GPU
|132975
|281856
|Memory
|91827
|133252
|UX
|122665
|147872
|Total score
|472605
|760206
|Stability
|98%
|69%
|Graphics test
|12 FPS
|34 FPS
|Graphics score
|2170
|5787
|PCMark 3.0 score
|8502
|12363
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|Funtouch 12
|One UI 5.0
|OS size
|-
|17.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|44 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (53% in 30 min)
|Yes (51% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:11 hr
|1:15 hr
|Web browsing
|12:03 hr
|07:42 hr
|Watching video
|16:32 hr
|13:05 hr
|Gaming
|05:33 hr
|05:29 hr
|Standby
|83 hr
|91 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5", Hynix Hi847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4"
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Megapixels
|50 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.74"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|19
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2022
|January 2022
|Release date
|August 2022
|January 2022
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.95 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.48 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is definitely a better buy.
