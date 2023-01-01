Vivo V25 vs Samsung Galaxy S22 VS Vivo V25 Samsung Galaxy S22 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V25 (with MediaTek Dimensity 900) that was released on August 17, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S22, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V25 Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3700 mAh

Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3700 mAh Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Has a 0.34 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.34 inch larger screen size The phone is 6-months newer Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (914K versus 464K)

2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (914K versus 464K) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Delivers 11% higher peak brightness (856 against 774 nits)

Delivers 11% higher peak brightness (856 against 774 nits) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Vivo V25 Price Samsung Galaxy S22 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.44 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2404 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 409 ppi 425 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits 780 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1300 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 87.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.3% PWM - 239 Hz Response time - 10 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Vivo V25 774 nits Galaxy S22 +11% 856 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 146 mm (5.75 inches) Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) Thickness 7.79 mm (0.31 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 186 g (6.56 oz) 167 g (5.89 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Gold, Blue White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Vivo V25 84.7% Galaxy S22 +3% 87.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM Funtouch 12 One UI 5.1 OS size - 30.2 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 3700 mAh Charge power 44 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (15 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (53% in 30 min) Yes (63% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:11 hr 1:03 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:03 hr - Watching video 16:32 hr - Gaming 05:33 hr - Standby 83 hr - General battery life Vivo V25 32:14 hr Galaxy S22 n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8160 x 6120 Zoom Digital Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4"

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 50 megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 3872 x 2592 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size - 1.22 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.24" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Vivo V25 n/a Galaxy S22 119 Video quality Vivo V25 n/a Galaxy S22 116 Generic camera score Vivo V25 n/a Galaxy S22 120

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Vivo V25 n/a Galaxy S22 89.5 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced August 2022 February 2022 Release date August 2022 March 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 is definitely a better buy.