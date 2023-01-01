Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V25 vs Galaxy S22 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V25 (with MediaTek Dimensity 900) that was released on August 17, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S22, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V25
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3700 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has a 0.34 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (914K versus 464K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 11% higher peak brightness (856 against 774 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2404 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 425 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 780 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.3%
PWM - 239 Hz
Response time - 10 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Vivo V25
774 nits
Galaxy S22 +11%
856 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 146 mm (5.75 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 70.6 mm (2.78 inches)
Thickness 7.79 mm (0.31 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 186 g (6.56 oz) 167 g (5.89 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V25
84.7%
Galaxy S22 +3%
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V25 and Samsung Galaxy S22 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900 Samsung Exynos 2200
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.52 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2
Lithography process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Samsung Xclipse 920
GPU clock 900 MHz 1300 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V25
700
Galaxy S22 +67%
1168
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V25
2035
Galaxy S22 +77%
3601
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo V25
464773
Galaxy S22 +97%
914692
CPU 121864 227100
GPU 132975 383658
Memory 91827 149592
UX 122665 160666
Total score 464773 914692
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Vivo V25
2168
Galaxy S22 +201%
6531
Stability 98% 60%
Graphics test 12 FPS 39 FPS
Graphics score 2168 6531
PCMark 3.0 score 8514 12473
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM Funtouch 12 One UI 5.1
OS size - 30.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3700 mAh
Charge power 44 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (53% in 30 min) Yes (63% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:11 hr 1:03 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:03 hr -
Watching video 16:32 hr -
Gaming 05:33 hr -
Standby 83 hr -
General battery life
Vivo V25
32:14 hr
Galaxy S22
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8160 x 6120
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4"
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1.22 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.24"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo V25
n/a
Galaxy S22
89.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2022 February 2022
Release date August 2022 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 is definitely a better buy.

