Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V25 vs Galaxy S23 – which one to choose?

Vivo V25 vs Samsung Galaxy S23

Виво V25
VS
Самсунг Галакси С23
Vivo V25
Samsung Galaxy S23

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V25 (with MediaTek Dimensity 900) that was released on August 17, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S23, which is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V25
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has a 0.34 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3900 mAh
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1280K versus 464K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 54% higher peak brightness (1189 against 774 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 10W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V25
vs
Galaxy S23

Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2404 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 425 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1750 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus 2
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 88.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
Vivo V25
774 nits
Galaxy S23 +54%
1189 nits

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 146.3 mm (5.76 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 7.79 mm (0.31 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 186 g (6.56 oz) 168 g (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue White, Black, Gray, Green, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V25
84.7%
Galaxy S23 +4%
88.1%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V25 and Samsung Galaxy S23 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy
Max. clock 2400 MHz 3360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 740
GPU clock 900 MHz -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V25
700
Galaxy S23 +115%
1508
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V25
2035
Galaxy S23 +131%
4704
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo V25
464773
Galaxy S23 +175%
1280438
CPU 121864 -
GPU 132975 -
Memory 91827 -
UX 122665 -
Total score 464773 1280438
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Vivo V25
2168
Galaxy S23 +491%
12803
Stability 98% 56%
Graphics test 12 FPS 76 FPS
Graphics score 2168 12803
PCMark 3.0 score 8514 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM Funtouch 12 One UI 5.1
OS size - 60 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3900 mAh
Charge power 44 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (10 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (53% in 30 min) Yes (57% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:11 hr 1:16 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:03 hr 12:50 hr
Watching video 16:32 hr 13:55 hr
Gaming 05:33 hr 04:03 hr
Standby 83 hr 104 hr
General battery life
Vivo V25
32:14 hr
Galaxy S23 +3%
33:06 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8160 x 6120
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung S5KGN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4"
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4000 x 3000
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2022 February 2023
Release date August 2022 February 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Vivo V23 5G or Vivo V25
2. Vivo V25 Pro or Vivo V25
3. Apple iPhone 14 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S23
4. Apple iPhone 14 or Samsung Galaxy S23
5. Google Pixel 7 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S23
6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) or Galaxy S23
7. Xiaomi 13 or Samsung Galaxy S23
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish