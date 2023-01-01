Vivo V25 vs Tecno Camon 19 Pro VS Vivo V25 Tecno Camon 19 Pro Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V25 (with MediaTek Dimensity 900) that was released on August 17, 2022, against the Tecno Camon 19 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V25 Delivers 63% higher peak brightness (784 against 481 nits)

Delivers 63% higher peak brightness (784 against 481 nits) 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (472K versus 346K)

37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (472K versus 346K) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 900

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 900 Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 19 Pro The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Has a 0.36 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.36 inch larger screen size Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.44 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2404 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9 PPI 409 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 480 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits - HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 88.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Peak brightness test (auto) Vivo V25 +63% 784 nits Camon 19 Pro 481 nits

Design and build Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 166.79 mm (6.57 inches) Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 74.55 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 7.79 mm (0.31 inches) 8.58 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 186 g (6.56 oz) 204 g (7.2 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Vivo V25 84.7% Camon 19 Pro +4% 88.2%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM Funtouch 12 HIOS 8.6

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 44 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (53% in 30 min) Yes (47% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:11 hr 1:28 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:03 hr 11:21 hr Watching video 16:32 hr 13:31 hr Gaming 05:33 hr 05:51 hr Standby 83 hr 127 hr General battery life Vivo V25 32:14 hr Camon 19 Pro +6% 34:12 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) - Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGWB (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4"

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 50 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 - Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos - No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced August 2022 June 2022 Release date August 2022 July 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, software, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V25. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Tecno Camon 19 Pro.