Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V25 vs V23 Pro – which one to choose?

Vivo V25 vs V23 Pro

Виво V25
VS
Виво V23 Pro
Vivo V25
Vivo V23 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V25 (with MediaTek Dimensity 900) that was released on August 17, 2022, against the Vivo V23 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V25
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • The phone is 8-months newer
Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 Pro
  • 46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (614K versus 420K)
  • 21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 857 and 708 points
  • Weighs 15 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V25
vs
V23 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.56 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2404 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.8:9
PPI 409 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 460 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 89.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
Vivo V25
n/a
V23 Pro
798 nits

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 159.46 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 73.27 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.79 mm (0.31 inches) 7.36 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 171 gramm (6.03 oz)
Waterproof IP54 -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V25
84.7%
V23 Pro +6%
89.5%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V25 and Vivo V23 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900 MediaTek Dimensity 1200
Max. clock 2400 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 900 MHz 886 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V25
708
V23 Pro +21%
857
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V25
2060
V23 Pro +48%
3046
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo V25
420186
V23 Pro +46%
614484
CPU 92955 126864
GPU 132605 240971
Memory 84092 101574
UX 107086 144771
Total score 420186 614484
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Vivo V25
n/a
V23 Pro
4481
Stability - 83%
Graphics test - 26 FPS
Graphics score - 4481
PCMark 3.0 score - 7439
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Funtouch 12 Funtouch 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 44 W 44 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (61% in 30 min) Yes (65% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:02 hr 0:57 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:51 hr
Watching video - 14:14 hr
Gaming - 05:07 hr
Standby - 89 hr
General battery life
Vivo V25
n/a
V23 Pro
32:05 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4"
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8700 x 5800
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2022 January 2022
Release date August 2022 January 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Vivo V23 Pro. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Vivo V25.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. OnePlus 10R or Vivo V25
2. Oppo Reno 8 or Vivo V25
3. Nothing Phone (1) or Vivo V25
4. OnePlus 9RT or Vivo V23 Pro
5. Vivo X70 Pro or V23 Pro
6. Vivo X80 Pro or V23 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish