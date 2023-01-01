Vivo V25e vs Honor 70 VS Vivo V25e Honor 70 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V25e (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on August 30, 2022, against the Honor 70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V25e Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP54 classification) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Reasons to consider the Honor 70 46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (546K versus 373K)

46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (546K versus 373K) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4500 mAh Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Thinner bezels – 6.1% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 6.1% more screen real estate Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature 72% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 930 and 542 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.44 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2404 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits HDR support - Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 90.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.6% PWM - 61 Hz Response time - 2 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Vivo V25e n/a Honor 70 762 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 7.79 mm (0.31 inches) 7.91 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 183 g (6.46 oz) 178 g (6.28 oz) Waterproof IP54 No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Gold Black, Silver, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Vivo V25e 84.7% Honor 70 +7% 90.8%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM Funtouch OS 12 Magic UI 6.1 OS size - 21 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4800 mAh Charge power 44 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (58% in 30 min) Yes (71% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:05 hr 0:50 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 12:02 hr Watching video - 14:45 hr Gaming - 04:54 hr Standby - 100 hr General battery life Vivo V25e n/a Honor 70 32:36 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 54 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8768 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 122° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (54 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 54 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Honor 70 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4 Pixel size - 0.7 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.2" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Vivo V25e n/a Honor 70 115 Video quality Vivo V25e n/a Honor 70 129 Generic camera score Vivo V25e n/a Honor 70 115

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio - No Speakers test Max loudness Vivo V25e n/a Honor 70 80.6 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced August 2022 May 2022 Release date September 2022 June 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, software, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Honor 70. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Vivo V25e.