Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V25e vs Honor 70 – which one to choose?

Vivo V25e vs Honor 70

Виво V25е
VS
Хуавей Хонор 70
Vivo V25e
Honor 70

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V25e (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on August 30, 2022, against the Honor 70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V25e
  • Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
Reasons to consider the Honor 70
  • 46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (546K versus 373K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4500 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 6.1% more screen real estate
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 72% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 930 and 542 points
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V25e
vs
Honor 70

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2404 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits
HDR support - Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.6%
PWM - 61 Hz
Response time - 2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Vivo V25e
n/a
Honor 70
762 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.79 mm (0.31 inches) 7.91 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 183 g (6.46 oz) 178 g (6.28 oz)
Waterproof IP54 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold Black, Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V25e
84.7%
Honor 70 +7%
90.8%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V25e and Honor 70 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
Max clock 2200 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 1100 MHz 500 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V25e
542
Honor 70 +72%
930
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V25e
1835
Honor 70 +54%
2818
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo V25e
373608
Honor 70 +46%
546903
CPU 103535 162664
GPU 86070 166021
Memory 78209 87124
UX 104313 129564
Total score 373608 546903
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Vivo V25e
n/a
Honor 70
2636
PCMark 3.0
Vivo V25e
n/a
Honor 70
11384
Web score - 8679
Video editing - 6788
Photo editing - 24323
Data manipulation - 9235
Writing score - 14449
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Funtouch OS 12 Magic UI 6.1
OS size - 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 44 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (58% in 30 min) Yes (71% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:02 hr
Watching video - 14:45 hr
Gaming - 04:54 hr
Standby - 100 hr
General battery life
Vivo V25e
n/a
Honor 70
32:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 54 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8768 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 122°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (54 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 54 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Honor 70 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Pixel size - 0.7 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio - No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Vivo V25e
n/a
Honor 70
80.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2022 May 2022
Release date September 2022 June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Honor 70. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Vivo V25e.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
3 (100%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Vivo V25e and Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
2. Vivo V25e and Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
3. Vivo V25e and Tecno Camon 19 Pro
4. Vivo V25e and Vivo Y35
5. Honor 70 and Apple iPhone 13
6. Honor 70 and Xiaomi 11T Pro
7. Honor 70 and Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
8. Honor 70 and Huawei P50 Pro
9. Honor 70 and Huawei Nova 10
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish