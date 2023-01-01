Vivo V25e vs Honor X9a VS Vivo V25e Honor X9a Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V25e (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on August 30, 2022, against the Honor X9a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V25e Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP54 classification) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Reasons to consider the Honor X9a Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5100 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5100 vs 4500 mAh Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Thinner bezels – 5.2% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 5.2% more screen real estate 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 690 and 542 points

27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 690 and 542 points Has a built-in infrared port

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Vivo V25e Price Honor X9a Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.44 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2404 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits HDR support - No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 89.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Peak brightness test (auto) Vivo V25e n/a Honor X9a 868 nits

Design and build Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 161.6 mm (6.36 inches) Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 7.79 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 183 g (6.46 oz) 175 g (6.17 oz) Waterproof IP54 No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Gold Black, Silver, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Vivo V25e 84.7% Honor X9a +6% 89.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM Funtouch OS 12 Magic UI 6.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5100 mAh Charge power 44 W 40 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (58% in 30 min) Yes (57% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:13 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 12:51 hr Watching video - 18:34 hr Gaming - 06:11 hr Standby - 137 hr General battery life Vivo V25e n/a Honor X9a 39:53 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9216 x 6912 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5 Sensor type - CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos - No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced August 2022 January 2023 Release date September 2022 January 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V25e. But if the software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Honor X9a.