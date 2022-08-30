Vivo V25e vs Oppo A96
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V25e (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on August 30, 2022, against the Oppo A96, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo V25e
- Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Optical image stabilization
- 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (332K versus 277K)
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
- 40% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 537 and 384 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo A96
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- Stereo speakers
- Reverse charging feature
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|LTPS LCD
|Size
|6.44 inches
|6.59 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2404 pixels
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|480 nits
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.7%
|84%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|Width
|74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|7.79 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|191 gramm (6.74 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP54
|IPX4
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G99
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|-
|1114 MHz
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
|CPU
|91983
|82317
|GPU
|63277
|49192
|Memory
|84367
|75563
|UX
|94874
|71143
|Total score
|332221
|277465
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|2 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|447
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|6851
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|Funtouch OS 12
|ColorOS 12
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|44 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (58% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 26 min)
|Full charging time
|1:05 hr
|1:15 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|-
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2022
|March 2022
|Release date
|September 2022
|March 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo V25e is definitely a better buy.
