Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V25e (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on August 30, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 7 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V25e
  • Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The phone is 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 7 5G
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (442K versus 335K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 35% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 730 and 541 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V25e
vs
Reno 7 5G

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2404 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 430 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits
HDR support - Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.79 mm (0.31 inches) 7.81 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof IP54 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Gold Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V25e
84.7%
Reno 7 5G
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V25e and Oppo Reno 7 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock - 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V25e
541
Reno 7 5G +35%
730
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V25e
1822
Reno 7 5G +18%
2153
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo V25e
335902
Reno 7 5G +32%
442974
CPU 91983 120523
GPU 63277 123262
Memory 84367 92818
UX 94874 105482
Total score 335902 442974
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Vivo V25e
n/a
Reno 7 5G
2019
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 12 FPS
Graphics score - 2019
PCMark 3.0 score - 7980
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM Funtouch OS 12 ColorOS 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 44 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (58% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 13 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 0:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6528 x 3680
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2022 February 2022
Release date September 2022 February 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 7 5G. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Vivo V25e.

