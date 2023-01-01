Vivo V25e vs Oppo Reno 8T VS Vivo V25e Oppo Reno 8T Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V25e (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on August 30, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 8T, which is powered by the same chip and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V25e Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP54 classification) Optical image stabilization Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8T Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Vivo V25e Price Oppo Reno 8T Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.44 inches 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2404 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 430 nits HDR support - No Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 84.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

Design and build Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 73.84 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 7.79 mm (0.31 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 183 g (6.46 oz) 193 g (6.81 oz) Waterproof IP54 No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Gold Black, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Vivo V25e +1% 84.7% Reno 8T 84.1%

Performance Tests of Vivo V25e and Oppo Reno 8T in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 MediaTek Helio G99 Max clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MC2 GPU clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vivo V25e 542 Reno 8T +4% 564 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vivo V25e 1835 Reno 8T 1835 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Vivo V25e 373608 Reno 8T +3% 384747 CPU 103535 107250 GPU 86070 92215 Memory 78209 78459 UX 104313 104472 Total score 373608 384747 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 13 ROM Funtouch OS 12 ColorOS 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 44 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (58% in 30 min) Yes (54% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:15 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 100 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (100 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 100 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/3.3

- Focal length: 34 mm

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 - Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4 Focal length - 22 mm Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * - 13 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio - No Dolby Atmos - No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced August 2022 February 2023 Release date September 2022 February 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the camera and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V25e. But if the software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 8T.