Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V25e vs Galaxy A53 5G – which one to choose?

Vivo V25e vs Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Виво V25е
VS
Самсунг Галакси А53 5G
Vivo V25e
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V25e (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on August 30, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V25e
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (435K versus 335K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V25e
vs
Galaxy A53 5G

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2404 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 830 nits
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 85.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.6%
PWM - 250 Hz
Response time - 9 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Vivo V25e
n/a
Galaxy A53 5G
838 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 159.6 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.79 mm (0.31 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP54 IP67
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V25e
84.7%
Galaxy A53 5G +1%
85.4%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V25e and Samsung Galaxy A53 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 Samsung Exynos 1280
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G68
GPU clock - 1000 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V25e
541
Galaxy A53 5G +38%
744
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V25e
1822
Galaxy A53 5G +4%
1900
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo V25e
335902
Galaxy A53 5G +30%
435195
CPU 91983 122472
GPU 63277 121866
Memory 84367 75491
UX 94874 113308
Total score 335902 435195
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 13 FPS
Graphics score - 2287
PCMark 3.0 score - 11337
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM Funtouch OS 12 One UI 5.0
OS size - 36 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 44 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (58% in 30 min) Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:24 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 10:47 hr
Watching video - 15:55 hr
Gaming - 05:13 hr
Standby - 120 hr
General battery life
Vivo V25e
n/a
Galaxy A53 5G
34:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo V25e
n/a
Galaxy A53 5G
86.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2022 March 2022
Release date September 2022 April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Vivo V25e.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Vivo V25e vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
2. Vivo V25e vs Oppo A96
3. Vivo V25e vs Vivo Y35
4. Vivo V25e vs V25 Pro
5. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G vs Galaxy S20
6. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G vs Galaxy S21
7. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G vs Galaxy A13
8. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G vs A52s 5G
9. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G vs Galaxy S22

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish