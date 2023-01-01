Vivo V25e vs iQOO Z7 VS Vivo V25e Vivo iQOO Z7 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V25e (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on August 30, 2022, against the Vivo iQOO Z7, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO Z7 Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (490K versus 374K)

31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (490K versus 374K) Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 The phone is 7-months newer

The phone is 7-months newer 71% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 925 and 541 points

71% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 925 and 541 points Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.44 inches 6.38 inches Resolution 1080 x 2404 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 413 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1300 nits HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 84.1% Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

Design and build Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 7.79 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 183 g (6.46 oz) 173 g (6.1 oz) Waterproof IP54 IP54 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Gold Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Vivo V25e +1% 84.7% iQOO Z7 84.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 13 ROM Funtouch OS 12 Funtouch 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 44 W 44 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (58% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 25 min) Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:10 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9248 x 6920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 - Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio - No Dolby Atmos - No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced August 2022 March 2023 Release date September 2022 March 2023 SAR (head) - 1.15 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.84 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, software, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Vivo iQOO Z7. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Vivo V25e.