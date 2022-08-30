Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V25e (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on August 30, 2022, against the Vivo T1 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.