Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V25e (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on August 30, 2022, against the Vivo T1 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V25e
  • Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The phone is 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the Vivo T1 5G
  • 65% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (554K versus 335K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • 45% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 785 and 541 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V25e
vs
T1 5G

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2404 pixels 1080 x 2404 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1300 nits
HDR support - Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 85.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 159 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 7.79 mm (0.31 inches) 8.49 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 180.3 gramm (6.36 oz)
Waterproof IP54 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V25e
84.7%
T1 5G +1%
85.7%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V25e and Vivo T1 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 642L
GPU clock - 490 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V25e
541
T1 5G +45%
785
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V25e
1822
T1 5G +58%
2885
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo V25e
335902
T1 5G +65%
554276
CPU 91983 163759
GPU 63277 162369
Memory 84367 94097
UX 94874 128830
Total score 335902 554276
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Vivo V25e
n/a
T1 5G
1198
PCMark 3.0 score - 8722
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM Funtouch OS 12 Funtouch OS 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4700 mAh
Charge power 44 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (58% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 18 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 0:37 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 5312 x 2988
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio - Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2022 February 2022
Release date September 2022 February 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and sound are more important to you, then choose the Vivo T1 5G. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Vivo V25e.

