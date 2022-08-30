Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V25e vs V21e 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V25e (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on August 30, 2022, against the Vivo V21e 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V25e
  • Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
Reasons to consider the Vivo V21e 5G
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Weighs 18 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V25e
vs
V21e 5G

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2404 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 480 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 600 nits
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 84.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.79 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof IP54 No
Rear material Glass -
Frame material Plastic -
Colors Black, Gold Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V25e
84.7%
V21e 5G
84.4%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V25e and Vivo V21e 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 MediaTek Dimensity 700
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock - 950 MHz
FLOPS - ~243 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V25e
541
V21e 5G +2%
552
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V25e +6%
1822
V21e 5G
1721
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo V25e
335902
V21e 5G +3%
345970
CPU 91983 107237
GPU 63277 88273
Memory 84367 58515
UX 94874 88823
Total score 335902 345970
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Vivo V25e
n/a
V21e 5G
1104
PCMark 3.0 score - 6490
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM Funtouch OS 12 Funtouch OS 11.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 44 W 44 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (58% in 30 min) Yes (72% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 0:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical -
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (64 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes -
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono -
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2022 May 2021
Release date September 2022 May 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V25e. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Vivo V21e 5G.

