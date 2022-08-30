Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V25e (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on August 30, 2022, against the Vivo V21e 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.