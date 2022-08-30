Vivo V25e vs V21e 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V25e (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on August 30, 2022, against the Vivo V21e 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo V25e
- Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
Reasons to consider the Vivo V21e 5G
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Weighs 18 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.44 inches
|6.44 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2404 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|480 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|600 nits
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.7%
|84.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
|160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
|Width
|74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|7.79 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|165 gramm (5.82 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP54
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|-
|Frame material
|Plastic
|-
|Colors
|Black, Gold
|Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G99
|MediaTek Dimensity 700
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|-
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~243 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
|CPU
|91983
|107237
|GPU
|63277
|88273
|Memory
|84367
|58515
|UX
|94874
|88823
|Total score
|335902
|345970
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|6490
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11
|ROM
|Funtouch OS 12
|Funtouch OS 11.1
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|44 W
|44 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (58% in 30 min)
|Yes (72% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:05 hr
|0:50 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|9248 x 6920
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|-
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (64 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|-
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|-
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|-
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|-
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2022
|May 2021
|Release date
|September 2022
|May 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V25e. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Vivo V21e 5G.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1