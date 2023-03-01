Vivo V27 Pro vs Apple iPhone 14 VS Vivo V27 Pro Apple iPhone 14 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo V27 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 8200) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V27 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Has a 0.68 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.68 inch larger screen size Comes with 1321 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 3279 mAh

Comes with 1321 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 3279 mAh Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2) Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Vivo

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Vivo 19% higher pixel density (460 vs 388 PPI)

19% higher pixel density (460 vs 388 PPI) 73% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1725 and 1000 points

73% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1725 and 1000 points The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Ready for eSIM technology

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Vivo V27 Pro Price Apple iPhone 14 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.78 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 388 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 600 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 90.4% 86% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 99.5% PWM - 60 Hz Response time - 12 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) V27 Pro n/a iPhone 14 833 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 182 g (6.42 oz) 172 g (6.07 oz) Waterproof - IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Green White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio V27 Pro +5% 90.4% iPhone 14 86%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2) ROM Funtouch 13 - OS size - 12 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 3279 mAh Charge power 66 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 19 min) Yes (60% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:49 hr 1:31 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 13:45 hr Watching video - 15:45 hr Gaming - 05:24 hr Standby - 122 hr General battery life V27 Pro n/a iPhone 14 37:24 hr Phones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution - 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766V (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.9 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Sensor: 1/4"

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution - 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.5 f/1.9 Focal length - 23 mm Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.6" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality V27 Pro n/a iPhone 14 135 Video quality V27 Pro n/a iPhone 14 146 Generic camera score V27 Pro n/a iPhone 14 133

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max. loudness V27 Pro n/a iPhone 14 80.9 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2023 September 2022 Release date March 2023 September 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 14. But if the display and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Vivo V27 Pro.