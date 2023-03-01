Vivo V27 Pro vs Honor 70
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo V27 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 8200) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the Honor 70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo V27 Pro
- 56% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (844K versus 543K)
- Shows 11% longer battery life (36:06 vs 32:36 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Optical image stabilization
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- The phone is 9-months newer
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 8200
Reasons to consider the Honor 70
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Delivers 12% higher peak brightness (753 against 675 nits)
- Reverse charging feature
Review
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.78 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|388 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|800 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.4%
|90.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|99.6%
|PWM
|-
|61 Hz
|Response time
|-
|2 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
|161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
|Width
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|7.91 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|182 g (6.42 oz)
|178 g (6.28 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Silver, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 8200
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
|Max clock
|3100 MHz
|2500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex A78
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Cortex A78
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Adreno 642L
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|500 MHz
Benchmarks
|CPU
|-
|162664
|GPU
|-
|166021
|Memory
|-
|87124
|UX
|-
|129564
|Total score
|844829
|543279
|Web score
|-
|8679
|Video editing
|-
|6788
|Photo editing
|-
|24323
|Data manipulation
|-
|9235
|Writing score
|-
|14449
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 12
|ROM
|Funtouch OS 13
|Magic UI 6.1
|OS size
|-
|21 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4600 mAh
|4800 mAh
|Charge power
|66 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (42% in 15 min)
|Yes (71% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:51 hr
|0:50 hr
|Web browsing
|14:34 hr
|12:02 hr
|Watching video
|17:28 hr
|14:45 hr
|Gaming
|05:07 hr
|04:54 hr
|Standby
|92 hr
|100 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|54 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|8768 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital (lossless), 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|122°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (54 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 54 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4", OmniVision OV8D1 (CMOS)
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 24 mm
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Honor 70 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|50 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|24 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.64 microns
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.76"
|1/3.2"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2023
|May 2022
|Release date
|March 2023
|June 2022
|SAR (head)
|1.22 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.89 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V27 Pro. But if the connectivity and sound are more of a priority – go for the Honor 70.
