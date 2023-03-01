Vivo V27 Pro vs Honor 70 VS Vivo V27 Pro Honor 70 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo V27 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 8200) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the Honor 70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V27 Pro 56% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (844K versus 543K)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.78 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 388 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 90.4% 90.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.6% PWM - 61 Hz Response time - 2 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) V27 Pro 675 nits Honor 70 +12% 753 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.91 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 182 g (6.42 oz) 178 g (6.28 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio V27 Pro 90.4% Honor 70 90.8%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 ROM Funtouch OS 13 Magic UI 6.1 OS size - 21 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 4800 mAh Charge power 66 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (42% in 15 min) Yes (71% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:51 hr 0:50 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 14:34 hr 12:02 hr Watching video 17:28 hr 14:45 hr Gaming 05:07 hr 04:54 hr Standby 92 hr 100 hr General battery life V27 Pro +11% 36:06 hr Honor 70 32:36 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 54 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8768 x 6144 Zoom Digital (lossless), 2x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 122° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (54 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 54 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Sensor: 1/4", OmniVision OV8D1 (CMOS)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Honor 70 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 50 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4 Focal length 24 mm - Pixel size 0.64 microns 0.7 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.76" 1/3.2" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality V27 Pro n/a Honor 70 115 Video quality V27 Pro n/a Honor 70 129 Generic camera score V27 Pro n/a Honor 70 115

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Speakers test Max loudness V27 Pro n/a Honor 70 80.6 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced March 2023 May 2022 Release date March 2023 June 2022 SAR (head) 1.22 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.89 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V27 Pro. But if the connectivity and sound are more of a priority – go for the Honor 70.