Home > Smartphone comparison > V27 Pro vs Honor 70 – which one to choose?

Vivo V27 Pro vs Honor 70

Виво V27 Про
VS
Хуавей Хонор 70
Vivo V27 Pro
Honor 70

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo V27 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 8200) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the Honor 70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V27 Pro
  • 56% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (844K versus 543K)
  • Shows 11% longer battery life (36:06 vs 32:36 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 8200
Reasons to consider the Honor 70
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 12% higher peak brightness (753 against 675 nits)
  • Reverse charging feature
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V27 Pro
vs
Honor 70

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 388 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.4% 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.6%
PWM - 61 Hz
Response time - 2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
V27 Pro
675 nits
Honor 70 +12%
753 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.91 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 182 g (6.42 oz) 178 g (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
V27 Pro
90.4%
Honor 70
90.8%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V27 Pro and Honor 70 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
Max clock 3100 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex A78
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Cortex A78		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 950 MHz 500 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V27 Pro +7%
987
Honor 70
924
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V27 Pro +40%
3901
Honor 70
2792
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
V27 Pro +56%
844829
Honor 70
543279
CPU - 162664
GPU - 166021
Memory - 87124
UX - 129564
Total score 844829 543279
3DMark Wild Life Performance
V27 Pro
n/a
Honor 70
2636
PCMark 3.0
V27 Pro
n/a
Honor 70
11384
Web score - 8679
Video editing - 6788
Photo editing - 24323
Data manipulation - 9235
Writing score - 14449
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM Funtouch OS 13 Magic UI 6.1
OS size - 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 66 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (42% in 15 min) Yes (71% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:51 hr 0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:34 hr 12:02 hr
Watching video 17:28 hr 14:45 hr
Gaming 05:07 hr 04:54 hr
Standby 92 hr 100 hr
General battery life
V27 Pro +11%
36:06 hr
Honor 70
32:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 54 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8768 x 6144
Zoom Digital (lossless), 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 122°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (54 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 54 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4", OmniVision OV8D1 (CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 24 mm
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Honor 70 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 0.64 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.76" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
V27 Pro
n/a
Honor 70
115
Video quality
V27 Pro
n/a
Honor 70
129
Generic camera score
V27 Pro
n/a
Honor 70
115

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Speakers test
Max loudness
V27 Pro
n/a
Honor 70
80.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2023 May 2022
Release date March 2023 June 2022
SAR (head) 1.22 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.89 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V27 Pro. But if the connectivity and sound are more of a priority – go for the Honor 70.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Vivo V27 Pro or Apple iPhone 13
2. Vivo V27 Pro or Apple iPhone 14
3. Vivo V27 Pro or Vivo V25
4. Vivo V27 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S23
5. Honor 70 or Apple iPhone 13
6. Honor 70 or Xiaomi 11T Pro
7. Honor 70 or Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
8. Honor 70 or Huawei P50 Pro
9. Honor 70 or Huawei Nova 10
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish