Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo V27 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 8200) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the Honor X9a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V27 Pro
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (857K versus 402K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 8200
  • 45% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1002 and 690 points
Reasons to consider the Honor X9a
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (39:53 vs 36:06 hours)
  • Delivers 27% higher peak brightness (868 against 684 nits)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5100 vs 4600 mAh
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V27 Pro
vs
Honor X9a

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 388 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 600 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.4% 89.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
V27 Pro
684 nits
Honor X9a +27%
868 nits

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 161.6 mm (6.36 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 182 g (6.42 oz) 175 g (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
V27 Pro +1%
90.4%
Honor X9a
89.9%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V27 Pro and Honor X9a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max clock 3100 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex A78
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Cortex A78		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Adreno 619
GPU clock 950 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~536 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V27 Pro +45%
1002
Honor X9a
690
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V27 Pro +97%
3935
Honor X9a
1998
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
V27 Pro +113%
857173
Honor X9a
402287
CPU 211917 118305
GPU 339974 98784
Memory 135783 69914
UX 161359 113011
Total score 857173 402287
3DMark Wild Life Performance
V27 Pro
n/a
Honor X9a
1204
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 7 FPS
Graphics score - 1204
PCMark 3.0
V27 Pro
n/a
Honor X9a
10222
Web score - 9553
Video editing - 4961
Photo editing - 19247
Data manipulation - 8776
Writing score - 13854
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM Funtouch OS 13 Magic UI 6.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 5100 mAh
Charge power 66 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (42% in 15 min) Yes (57% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:51 hr 1:13 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:34 hr 12:51 hr
Watching video 17:28 hr 18:34 hr
Gaming 05:07 hr 06:11 hr
Standby 92 hr 137 hr
General battery life
V27 Pro
36:06 hr
Honor X9a +10%
39:53 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (90th and 27th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital (lossless), 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4", OmniVision OV8D1 (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 24 mm
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 0.64 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.76" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2023 January 2023
Release date March 2023 January 2023
SAR (head) 1.22 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.89 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo V27 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

