Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo V27 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 8200) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the OnePlus Nord 2T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V27 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 15% longer battery life (36:06 vs 31:29 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Has a 0.35 inch larger screen size
  • 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (844K versus 681K)
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 8200
  • 21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 987 and 816 points
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2T
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Stereo speakers
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V27 Pro
vs
Nord 2T

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 388 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 600 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 90.4% 85.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.3%
PWM - 193 Hz
Response time - 15 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
V27 Pro +7%
675 nits
Nord 2T
631 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 182 g (6.42 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
V27 Pro +5%
90.4%
Nord 2T
85.7%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V27 Pro and OnePlus Nord 2T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8200 MediaTek Dimensity 1300
Max clock 3100 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex A78
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Cortex A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 4 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 950 MHz 850 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V27 Pro +21%
987
Nord 2T
816
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V27 Pro +39%
3901
Nord 2T
2803
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
V27 Pro +24%
844829
Nord 2T
681407
CPU - 177715
GPU - 247492
Memory - 121942
UX - 135961
Total score 844829 681407
3DMark Wild Life Performance
V27 Pro
n/a
Nord 2T
4616
Max surface temperature - 47.9 °C
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 27 FPS
Graphics score - 4616
PCMark 3.0
V27 Pro
n/a
Nord 2T
9841
Web score - 7292
Video editing - 5386
Photo editing - 19456
Data manipulation - 8930
Writing score - 13905
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Results (87th and 189th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM Funtouch OS 13 OxygenOS 13
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 66 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (42% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 13 min)
Full charging time 0:51 hr 0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:34 hr 11:48 hr
Watching video 17:28 hr 14:15 hr
Gaming 05:07 hr 05:15 hr
Standby 92 hr 93 hr
General battery life
V27 Pro +15%
36:06 hr
Nord 2T
31:29 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital (lossless), 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4", OmniVision OV8D1 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.25
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 24 mm
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 0.64 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.76" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
V27 Pro
n/a
Nord 2T
87.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2023 May 2022
Release date March 2023 May 2022
SAR (head) 1.22 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.89 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V27 Pro. But if the software, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord 2T.

