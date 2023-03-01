Vivo V27 Pro vs OnePlus Nord 2T VS Vivo V27 Pro OnePlus Nord 2T Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo V27 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 8200) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the OnePlus Nord 2T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V27 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Shows 15% longer battery life (36:06 vs 31:29 hours)

Shows 15% longer battery life (36:06 vs 31:29 hours) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Has a 0.35 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.35 inch larger screen size 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (844K versus 681K)

24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (844K versus 681K) The phone is 9-months newer

The phone is 9-months newer More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 8200

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 8200 21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 987 and 816 points Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2T Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Stereo speakers

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.78 inches 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 388 ppi 410 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 600 nits 450 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 90.4% 85.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 98.3% PWM - 193 Hz Response time - 15 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) V27 Pro +7% 675 nits Nord 2T 631 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 182 g (6.42 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio V27 Pro +5% 90.4% Nord 2T 85.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM Funtouch OS 13 OxygenOS 13 OS size - 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 66 W 80 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (42% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 13 min) Full charging time 0:51 hr 0:32 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 14:34 hr 11:48 hr Watching video 17:28 hr 14:15 hr Gaming 05:07 hr 05:15 hr Standby 92 hr 93 hr General battery life V27 Pro +15% 36:06 hr Nord 2T 31:29 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital (lossless), 2x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Sensor: 1/4", OmniVision OV8D1 (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.25

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 50 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4 Focal length 24 mm - Pixel size 0.64 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.76" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max loudness V27 Pro n/a Nord 2T 87.4 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced March 2023 May 2022 Release date March 2023 May 2022 SAR (head) 1.22 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.89 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V27 Pro. But if the software, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord 2T.