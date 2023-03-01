Vivo V27 Pro vs OnePlus Nord 2T
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo V27 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 8200) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the OnePlus Nord 2T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo V27 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Shows 15% longer battery life (36:06 vs 31:29 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Has a 0.35 inch larger screen size
- 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (844K versus 681K)
- The phone is 9-months newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 8200
- 21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 987 and 816 points
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2T
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Stereo speakers
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.78 inches
|6.43 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|388 ppi
|410 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|450 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|800 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.4%
|85.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|98.3%
|PWM
|-
|193 Hz
|Response time
|-
|15 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
|159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
|Width
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|Thickness
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|182 g (6.42 oz)
|190 g (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 8200
|MediaTek Dimensity 1300
|Max clock
|3100 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex A78
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Cortex A78
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Mali-G77 MC9
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|850 MHz
Benchmarks
|CPU
|-
|177715
|GPU
|-
|247492
|Memory
|-
|121942
|UX
|-
|135961
|Total score
|844829
|681407
|Max surface temperature
|-
|47.9 °C
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|27 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|4616
|Web score
|-
|7292
|Video editing
|-
|5386
|Photo editing
|-
|19456
|Data manipulation
|-
|8930
|Writing score
|-
|13905
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Results (87th and 189th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|Funtouch OS 13
|OxygenOS 13
|OS size
|-
|16 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4600 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|66 W
|80 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (42% in 15 min)
|Yes (50% in 13 min)
|Full charging time
|0:51 hr
|0:32 hr
|Web browsing
|14:34 hr
|11:48 hr
|Watching video
|17:28 hr
|14:15 hr
|Gaming
|05:07 hr
|05:15 hr
|Standby
|92 hr
|93 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital (lossless), 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4", OmniVision OV8D1 (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.25
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 24 mm
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|50 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|24 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.64 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.76"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2023
|May 2022
|Release date
|March 2023
|May 2022
|SAR (head)
|1.22 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.89 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V27 Pro. But if the software, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord 2T.
