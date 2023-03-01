Home > Smartphone comparison > V27 Pro vs Realme 10 – which one to choose?

Vivo V27 Pro vs Realme 10

Vivo V27 Pro
Realme 10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo V27 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 8200) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the Realme 10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V27 Pro
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (857K versus 386K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.38 inch larger screen size
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 12% higher peak brightness (684 against 613 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 6% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Realme 10
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V27 Pro
vs
Realme 10

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 388 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 90.4% 84.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.2%
PWM - 409 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
V27 Pro +12%
684 nits
Realme 10
613 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.95 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 182 g (6.42 oz) 178 g (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
V27 Pro +7%
90.4%
Realme 10
84.4%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V27 Pro and Realme 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8200 MediaTek Helio G99
Max clock 3100 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex A78
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Cortex A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 950 MHz 1100 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V27 Pro +75%
1002
Realme 10
572
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V27 Pro +123%
3935
Realme 10
1768
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
V27 Pro +122%
857173
Realme 10
386096
CPU 211917 107130
GPU 339974 92004
Memory 135783 80773
UX 161359 105349
Total score 857173 386096
3DMark Wild Life Performance
V27 Pro
n/a
Realme 10
1362
Max surface temperature - 44.4 °C
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 8 FPS
Graphics score - 1362
PCMark 3.0
V27 Pro
n/a
Realme 10
10294
Web score - 7777
Video editing - 6419
Photo editing - 25156
Data manipulation - 6816
Writing score - 13645
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM Funtouch OS 13 Realme UI 4.0
OS size - 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 66 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (42% in 15 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:51 hr 1:16 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:34 hr 13:17 hr
Watching video 17:28 hr 15:55 hr
Gaming 05:07 hr 06:30 hr
Standby 92 hr 121 hr
General battery life
V27 Pro
36:06 hr
Realme 10 +3%
37:11 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (90th and 59th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital (lossless), 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4", OmniVision OV8D1 (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 24 mm
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length 24 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 0.64 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.76" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 13
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max loudness
V27 Pro
n/a
Realme 10
83.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2023 November 2022
Release date March 2023 November 2022
SAR (head) 1.22 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.89 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo V27 Pro is definitely a better buy.

