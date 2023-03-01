Vivo V27 Pro vs Realme 10 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo V27 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 8200) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the Realme 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo V27 Pro
- 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (857K versus 400K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Optical image stabilization
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Delivers 10% higher peak brightness (684 against 621 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Realme 10 Pro
- Shows 7% longer battery life (38:40 vs 36:06 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
- Stereo speakers
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.78 inches
|6.72 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|388 ppi
|392 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|600 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.4%
|89.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
|163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|182 g (6.42 oz)
|190 g (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 8200
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Max clock
|3100 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex A78
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Cortex A78
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~536 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
|CPU
|211917
|120294
|GPU
|339974
|96769
|Memory
|135783
|72749
|UX
|161359
|110567
|Total score
|857173
|400820
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|-
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|Funtouch OS 13
|Realme UI 4.0
Battery
|Capacity
|4600 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|66 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (42% in 15 min)
|Yes (54% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:51 hr
|1:12 hr
|Web browsing
|14:34 hr
|15:23 hr
|Watching video
|17:28 hr
|15:04 hr
|Gaming
|05:07 hr
|06:00 hr
|Standby
|92 hr
|121 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|12000 x 9000
|Zoom
|Digital (lossless), 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (108 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4", OmniVision OV8D1 (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 24 mm
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|50 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|24 mm
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|0.64 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.76"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|-
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2023
|November 2022
|Release date
|March 2023
|November 2022
|SAR (head)
|1.22 W/kg
|1.16 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.89 W/kg
|0.46 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo V27 Pro is definitely a better buy.
