Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo V27 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 8200) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the Realme 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V27 Pro
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (857K versus 400K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 10% higher peak brightness (684 against 621 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Realme 10 Pro
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (38:40 vs 36:06 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
V27 Pro
86
10 Pro
78
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
V27 Pro
67
10 Pro
41
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
V27 Pro
80
10 Pro
82
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
V27 Pro
72
10 Pro
58
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
V27 Pro
77
10 Pro
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
V27 Pro
74
10 Pro
65

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V27 Pro
vs
10 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.78 inches 6.72 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 388 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 600 nits 600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.4% 89.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Peak brightness test (auto)
V27 Pro +10%
684 nits
10 Pro
621 nits

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 182 g (6.42 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
V27 Pro +1%
90.4%
10 Pro
89.8%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V27 Pro and Realme 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max clock 3100 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex A78
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Cortex A78		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Adreno 619
GPU clock 950 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~536 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V27 Pro +43%
1002
10 Pro
701
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V27 Pro +93%
3935
10 Pro
2041
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
V27 Pro +114%
857173
10 Pro
400820
CPU 211917 120294
GPU 339974 96769
Memory 135783 72749
UX 161359 110567
Total score 857173 400820
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM Funtouch OS 13 Realme UI 4.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 66 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (42% in 15 min) Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:51 hr 1:12 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:34 hr 15:23 hr
Watching video 17:28 hr 15:04 hr
Gaming 05:07 hr 06:00 hr
Standby 92 hr 121 hr
General battery life
V27 Pro
36:06 hr
10 Pro +7%
38:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital (lossless), 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (108 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4", OmniVision OV8D1 (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 24 mm
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length 24 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.64 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.76" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2023 November 2022
Release date March 2023 November 2022
SAR (head) 1.22 W/kg 1.16 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.89 W/kg 0.46 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo V27 Pro is definitely a better buy.

