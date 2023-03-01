Vivo V27 Pro vs Realme 10 Pro VS Vivo V27 Pro Realme 10 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo V27 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 8200) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the Realme 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V27 Pro 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (857K versus 400K)

2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (857K versus 400K) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Delivers 10% higher peak brightness (684 against 621 nits)

Delivers 10% higher peak brightness (684 against 621 nits) Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) Reasons to consider the Realme 10 Pro Shows 7% longer battery life (38:40 vs 36:06 hours)

Shows 7% longer battery life (38:40 vs 36:06 hours) Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh

Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Vivo V27 Pro Price Realme 10 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.78 inches 6.72 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 388 ppi 392 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 600 nits 600 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 90.4% 89.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3 Peak brightness test (auto) V27 Pro +10% 684 nits 10 Pro 621 nits

Design and build Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 182 g (6.42 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio V27 Pro +1% 90.4% 10 Pro 89.8%

Performance Tests of Vivo V27 Pro and Realme 10 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Max clock 3100 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55

- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex A78

- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Cortex A78 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78) L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Adreno 619 GPU clock 950 MHz 840 MHz FLOPS - ~536 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) V27 Pro +43% 1002 10 Pro 701 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) V27 Pro +93% 3935 10 Pro 2041 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 V27 Pro +114% 857173 10 Pro 400820 CPU 211917 120294 GPU 339974 96769 Memory 135783 72749 UX 161359 110567 Total score 857173 400820 AnTuTu Benchmark Phone Scores Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM Funtouch OS 13 Realme UI 4.0

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 66 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (42% in 15 min) Yes (54% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:51 hr 1:12 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 14:34 hr 15:23 hr Watching video 17:28 hr 15:04 hr Gaming 05:07 hr 06:00 hr Standby 92 hr 121 hr General battery life V27 Pro 36:06 hr 10 Pro +7% 38:40 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life (90th and 39th place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital (lossless), 2x Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (108 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Sensor: 1/4", OmniVision OV8D1 (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 50 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5 Focal length 24 mm 25 mm Pixel size 0.64 microns 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.76" 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - No

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced March 2023 November 2022 Release date March 2023 November 2022 SAR (head) 1.22 W/kg 1.16 W/kg SAR (body) 0.89 W/kg 0.46 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo V27 Pro is definitely a better buy.