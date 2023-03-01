Vivo V27 Pro vs Realme 10 Pro Plus VS Vivo V27 Pro Realme 10 Pro Plus Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo V27 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 8200) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the Realme 10 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V27 Pro 62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (844K versus 521K)

62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (844K versus 521K) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2 More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 8200

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 8200 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 987 and 842 points Reasons to consider the Realme 10 Pro Plus Shows 9% longer battery life (39:18 vs 36:06 hours)

Shows 9% longer battery life (39:18 vs 36:06 hours) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh

Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Delivers 19% higher peak brightness (801 against 675 nits)

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Vivo V27 Pro Price Realme 10 Pro Plus Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.78 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 388 ppi 394 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 90.4% 90.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Peak brightness test (auto) V27 Pro 675 nits 10 Pro Plus +19% 801 nits

Design and build Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 161.5 mm (6.36 inches) Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 182 g (6.42 oz) 175 g (6.17 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio V27 Pro 90.4% 10 Pro Plus 90.5%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM Funtouch OS 13 Realme UI 4.0

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 66 W 67 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (42% in 15 min) Yes (86% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:51 hr 0:41 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 14:34 hr 13:56 hr Watching video 17:28 hr 17:15 hr Gaming 05:07 hr 06:25 hr Standby 92 hr 127 hr General battery life V27 Pro 36:06 hr 10 Pro Plus +9% 39:18 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life (89th and 30th place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital (lossless), 2x Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 112° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Sensor: 1/4", OmniVision OV8D1 (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 24 mm

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 50 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5 Focal length 24 mm 25 mm Pixel size 0.64 microns 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.76" 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced March 2023 November 2022 Release date March 2023 November 2022 SAR (head) 1.22 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.89 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V27 Pro. But if the connectivity and sound are more of a priority – go for the Realme 10 Pro Plus.