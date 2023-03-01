Vivo V27 Pro vs Realme 10 Pro Plus
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo V27 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 8200) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the Realme 10 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo V27 Pro
- 62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (844K versus 521K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Optical image stabilization
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 8200
- 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 987 and 842 points
Reasons to consider the Realme 10 Pro Plus
- Shows 9% longer battery life (39:18 vs 36:06 hours)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 19% higher peak brightness (801 against 675 nits)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
86
87
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
66
47
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
80
83
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
72
67
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
82
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
74
70
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.78 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|388 ppi
|394 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|800 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.4%
|90.5%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
|161.5 mm (6.36 inches)
|Width
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|182 g (6.42 oz)
|175 g (6.17 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 8200
|MediaTek Dimensity 1080
|Max clock
|3100 MHz
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex A78
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Cortex A78
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Mali-G68 MC4
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V27 Pro +17%
987
842
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V27 Pro +65%
3901
2370
|CPU
|-
|143476
|GPU
|-
|139294
|Memory
|-
|102808
|UX
|-
|139148
|Total score
|844829
|521912
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|13 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|2287
|Web score
|-
|11561
|Video editing
|-
|7275
|Photo editing
|-
|38475
|Data manipulation
|-
|9437
|Writing score
|-
|19797
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|Funtouch OS 13
|Realme UI 4.0
Battery
|Capacity
|4600 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|66 W
|67 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (42% in 15 min)
|Yes (86% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:51 hr
|0:41 hr
|Web browsing
|14:34 hr
|13:56 hr
|Watching video
|17:28 hr
|17:15 hr
|Gaming
|05:07 hr
|06:25 hr
|Standby
|92 hr
|127 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|12000 x 9000
|Zoom
|Digital (lossless), 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|112°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4", OmniVision OV8D1 (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 24 mm
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|50 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|24 mm
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|0.64 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.76"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2023
|November 2022
|Release date
|March 2023
|November 2022
|SAR (head)
|1.22 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.89 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V27 Pro. But if the connectivity and sound are more of a priority – go for the Realme 10 Pro Plus.
