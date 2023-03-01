Home > Smartphone comparison > V27 Pro vs 10 Pro Plus – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo V27 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 8200) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the Realme 10 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V27 Pro
  • 62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (844K versus 521K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 8200
  • 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 987 and 842 points
Reasons to consider the Realme 10 Pro Plus
  • Shows 9% longer battery life (39:18 vs 36:06 hours)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 19% higher peak brightness (801 against 675 nits)
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V27 Pro
vs
10 Pro Plus

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 388 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.4% 90.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
V27 Pro
675 nits
10 Pro Plus +19%
801 nits

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 161.5 mm (6.36 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 182 g (6.42 oz) 175 g (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
V27 Pro
90.4%
10 Pro Plus
90.5%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V27 Pro and Realme 10 Pro Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8200 MediaTek Dimensity 1080
Max clock 3100 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex A78
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Cortex A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 950 MHz -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V27 Pro +17%
987
10 Pro Plus
842
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V27 Pro +65%
3901
10 Pro Plus
2370
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
V27 Pro +62%
844829
10 Pro Plus
521912
CPU - 143476
GPU - 139294
Memory - 102808
UX - 139148
Total score 844829 521912
3DMark Wild Life Performance
V27 Pro
n/a
10 Pro Plus
2287
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 13 FPS
Graphics score - 2287
PCMark 3.0
V27 Pro
n/a
10 Pro Plus
14299
Web score - 11561
Video editing - 7275
Photo editing - 38475
Data manipulation - 9437
Writing score - 19797
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM Funtouch OS 13 Realme UI 4.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 66 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (42% in 15 min) Yes (86% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:51 hr 0:41 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:34 hr 13:56 hr
Watching video 17:28 hr 17:15 hr
Gaming 05:07 hr 06:25 hr
Standby 92 hr 127 hr
General battery life
V27 Pro
36:06 hr
10 Pro Plus +9%
39:18 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital (lossless), 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 112°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4", OmniVision OV8D1 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 24 mm
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length 24 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.64 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.76" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2023 November 2022
Release date March 2023 November 2022
SAR (head) 1.22 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.89 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V27 Pro. But if the connectivity and sound are more of a priority – go for the Realme 10 Pro Plus.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (60%)
2 (40%)
Total votes: 5

