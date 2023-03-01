Home > Smartphone comparison > V27 Pro vs 8 5G – which one to choose?

Vivo V27 Pro vs Realme 8 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo V27 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 8200) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the Realme 8 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V27 Pro
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (844K versus 354K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 11% longer battery life (36:06 vs 32:23 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 17% higher peak brightness (675 against 575 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.5% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Realme 8 5G
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
V27 Pro
86
8 5G
68
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
V27 Pro
66
8 5G
36
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
V27 Pro
80
8 5G
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
V27 Pro
72
8 5G
54
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
V27 Pro
77
8 5G
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
V27 Pro
74
8 5G
58

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V27 Pro
vs
8 5G

Display

Type AMOLED LTPS LCD
Size 6.78 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 388 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 600 nits 480 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.4% 83.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.3%
Response time - 26.5 ms
Contrast - 823:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
V27 Pro +17%
675 nits
8 5G
575 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 182 g (6.42 oz) 185 g (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
V27 Pro +8%
90.4%
8 5G
83.9%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V27 Pro and Realme 8 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8200 MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
Max clock 3100 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex A78
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Cortex A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 950 MHz 955 MHz
FLOPS - ~243 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V27 Pro +74%
987
8 5G
566
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V27 Pro +120%
3901
8 5G
1775
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
V27 Pro +139%
844829
8 5G
354093
CPU - 107947
GPU - 77924
Memory - 75190
UX - 94990
Total score 844829 354093
3DMark Wild Life Performance
V27 Pro
n/a
8 5G
1101
Max surface temperature - 45.9 °C
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 6 FPS
Graphics score - 1101
PCMark 3.0
V27 Pro
n/a
8 5G
10993
Web score - 9695
Video editing - 5750
Photo editing - 28602
Data manipulation - 8494
Writing score - 12163
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM Funtouch OS 13 Realme UI 2.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 66 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (42% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 0:51 hr 2:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:34 hr 13:54 hr
Watching video 17:28 hr 09:49 hr
Gaming 05:07 hr 06:31 hr
Standby 92 hr 103 hr
General battery life
V27 Pro +11%
36:06 hr
8 5G
32:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital (lossless), 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4", OmniVision OV8D1 (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 24 mm
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.1
Focal length 24 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.64 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.76" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max loudness
V27 Pro
n/a
8 5G
81.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2023 April 2021
Release date March 2023 April 2021
SAR (head) 1.22 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.89 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo V27 Pro is definitely a better buy.

