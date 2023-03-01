Vivo V27 Pro vs Oppo Reno 8 VS Vivo V27 Pro Oppo Reno 8 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo V27 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 8200) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the Oppo Reno 8, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V27 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

The phone is 9-months newer More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8 Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Reverse charging feature

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.78 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 388 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 600 nits 600 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 90.4% 83.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3 Peak brightness test (auto) V27 Pro +7% 675 nits Reno 8 632 nits

Design and build Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 182 g (6.42 oz) 179 g (6.31 oz) Waterproof No No Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue Black, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio V27 Pro +8% 90.4% Reno 8 83.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 ROM Funtouch OS 13 ColorOS 12.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 66 W 80 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (42% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 16 min) Full charging time 0:51 hr 0:42 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 14:34 hr 12:16 hr Watching video 17:28 hr 14:57 hr Gaming 05:07 hr 06:13 hr Standby 92 hr 86 hr General battery life V27 Pro +13% 36:06 hr Reno 8 31:58 hr Phones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 - Zoom Digital (lossless), 2x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 112° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Sensor: 1/4", OmniVision OV8D1 (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 24 mm

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Reno 8 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 50 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 6528 x 3680 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4 Focal length 24 mm 24 mm Pixel size 0.64 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.76" 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality V27 Pro n/a Reno 8 115 Video quality V27 Pro n/a Reno 8 129 Generic camera score V27 Pro n/a Reno 8 115

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2023 May 2022 Release date March 2023 June 2022 SAR (head) 1.22 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.89 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo V27 Pro is definitely a better buy.