Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo V27 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 8200) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the Oppo Reno 8, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V27 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (36:06 vs 31:58 hours)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.38 inch larger screen size
  • 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (844K versus 678K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Thinner bezels – 6.5% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 8200
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Reverse charging feature
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
V27 Pro
86
Reno 8
75
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
V27 Pro
66
Reno 8
56
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
V27 Pro
80
Reno 8
73
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
V27 Pro
72
Reno 8
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
V27 Pro
77
Reno 8
82
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
V27 Pro
74
Reno 8
67

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V27 Pro
vs
Reno 8

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 388 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 600 nits 600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 90.4% 83.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Peak brightness test (auto)
V27 Pro +7%
675 nits
Reno 8
632 nits

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 182 g (6.42 oz) 179 g (6.31 oz)
Waterproof No No
Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
V27 Pro +8%
90.4%
Reno 8
83.9%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V27 Pro and Oppo Reno 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8200 MediaTek Dimensity 1300
Max clock 3100 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex A78
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Cortex A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 4 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 950 MHz 850 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V27 Pro +6%
987
Reno 8
931
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V27 Pro +46%
3901
Reno 8
2672
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
V27 Pro +24%
844829
Reno 8
678955
CPU - 165133
GPU - 249793
Memory - 133728
UX - 135877
Total score 844829 678955
3DMark Wild Life Performance
V27 Pro
n/a
Reno 8
4609
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 27 FPS
Graphics score - 4609
PCMark 3.0
V27 Pro
n/a
Reno 8
9502
Web score - 7363
Video editing - 5243
Photo editing - 18420
Data manipulation - 9128
Writing score - 12647
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM Funtouch OS 13 ColorOS 12.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 66 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (42% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 16 min)
Full charging time 0:51 hr 0:42 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:34 hr 12:16 hr
Watching video 17:28 hr 14:57 hr
Gaming 05:07 hr 06:13 hr
Standby 92 hr 86 hr
General battery life
V27 Pro +13%
36:06 hr
Reno 8
31:58 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 -
Zoom Digital (lossless), 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 112°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4", OmniVision OV8D1 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 24 mm
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Reno 8 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 6528 x 3680
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length 24 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.64 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.76" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
V27 Pro
n/a
Reno 8
115
Video quality
V27 Pro
n/a
Reno 8
129
Generic camera score
V27 Pro
n/a
Reno 8
115

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2023 May 2022
Release date March 2023 June 2022
SAR (head) 1.22 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.89 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo V27 Pro is definitely a better buy.

