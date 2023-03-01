Home > Smartphone comparison > V27 Pro vs Reno 8T 5G – which one to choose?

Vivo V27 Pro vs Oppo Reno 8T 5G

Vivo V27 Pro
Oppo Reno 8T 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo V27 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 8200) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the Oppo Reno 8T 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V27 Pro
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (844K versus 416K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 8200
  • 44% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 987 and 685 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8T 5G
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • Reverse charging feature
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V27 Pro
vs
Reno 8T 5G

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 388 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.4% 89.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
V27 Pro
675 nits
Reno 8T 5G
n/a

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 182 g (6.42 oz) 171 g (6.03 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
V27 Pro +1%
90.4%
Reno 8T 5G
89.6%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V27 Pro and Oppo Reno 8T 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max clock 3100 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex A78
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Cortex A78		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Adreno 619
GPU clock 950 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~536 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V27 Pro +44%
987
Reno 8T 5G
685
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V27 Pro +96%
3901
Reno 8T 5G
1989
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
V27 Pro +103%
844829
Reno 8T 5G
416837
CPU - 125185
GPU - 102231
Memory - 76579
UX - 113706
Total score 844829 416837
3DMark Wild Life Performance
V27 Pro
n/a
Reno 8T 5G
1211
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 7 FPS
Graphics score - 1211
PCMark 3.0
V27 Pro
n/a
Reno 8T 5G
9835
Web score - 9450
Video editing - 3905
Photo editing - 17564
Data manipulation - 8950
Writing score - 15424
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM Funtouch OS 13 ColorOS 13

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 66 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (42% in 15 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:51 hr 0:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:34 hr -
Watching video 17:28 hr -
Gaming 05:07 hr -
Standby 92 hr -
General battery life
V27 Pro
36:06 hr
Reno 8T 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital (lossless), 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4", OmniVision OV8D1 (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 24 mm
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Focal length: 34 mm
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 -
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length 24 mm 22 mm
Pixel size 0.64 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.76" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2023 February 2023
Release date March 2023 February 2023
SAR (head) 1.22 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.89 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo V27 Pro is definitely a better buy.

