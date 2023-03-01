Vivo V27 Pro vs Oppo Reno 8T 5G VS Vivo V27 Pro Oppo Reno 8T 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo V27 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 8200) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the Oppo Reno 8T 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V27 Pro 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (844K versus 416K)

2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (844K versus 416K) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2 More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 8200

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 8200 44% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 987 and 685 points Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8T 5G Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Reverse charging feature

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Vivo V27 Pro Price Oppo Reno 8T 5G Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.78 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 388 ppi 394 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 90.4% 89.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Peak brightness test (auto) V27 Pro 675 nits Reno 8T 5G n/a

Design and build Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 182 g (6.42 oz) 171 g (6.03 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue Black, Gold Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio V27 Pro +1% 90.4% Reno 8T 5G 89.6%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM Funtouch OS 13 ColorOS 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 4800 mAh Charge power 66 W 67 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (42% in 15 min) Yes (70% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:51 hr 0:45 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 14:34 hr - Watching video 17:28 hr - Gaming 05:07 hr - Standby 92 hr - General battery life V27 Pro 36:06 hr Reno 8T 5G n/a Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital (lossless), 2x Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Sensor: 1/4", OmniVision OV8D1 (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 24 mm

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/3.3

- Focal length: 34 mm

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 50 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 - Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4 Focal length 24 mm 22 mm Pixel size 0.64 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.76" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced March 2023 February 2023 Release date March 2023 February 2023 SAR (head) 1.22 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.89 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo V27 Pro is definitely a better buy.