Vivo V27 Pro vs Oppo Reno 8T
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo V27 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 8200) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the Oppo Reno 8T, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo V27 Pro
- 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (844K versus 376K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Optical image stabilization
- Has a 0.35 inch larger screen size
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Thinner bezels – 6.3% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8T
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
- Stereo speakers
- Reverse charging feature
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.78 inches
|6.43 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|388 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|430 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.4%
|84.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
|160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
|Width
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|73.84 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|182 g (6.42 oz)
|193 g (6.81 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 8200
|MediaTek Helio G99
|Max clock
|3100 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex A78
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Cortex A78
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|1000 MHz
Benchmarks
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|-
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|Funtouch OS 13
|ColorOS 13
Battery
|Capacity
|4600 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|66 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (42% in 15 min)
|Yes (54% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:51 hr
|1:15 hr
|Web browsing
|14:34 hr
|-
|Watching video
|17:28 hr
|-
|Gaming
|05:07 hr
|-
|Standby
|92 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|100 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|-
|Zoom
|Digital (lossless), 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (100 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 100 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4", OmniVision OV8D1 (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 24 mm
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Focal length: 34 mm
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|50 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|24 mm
|22 mm
|Pixel size
|0.64 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/2.76"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|13
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2023
|February 2023
|Release date
|March 2023
|February 2023
|SAR (head)
|1.22 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.89 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo V27 Pro is definitely a better buy.
