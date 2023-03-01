Vivo V27 Pro vs Oppo Reno 8T VS Vivo V27 Pro Oppo Reno 8T Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo V27 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 8200) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the Oppo Reno 8T, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V27 Pro 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (844K versus 376K)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Thinner bezels – 6.3% more screen real estate Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8T Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Vivo V27 Pro Price Oppo Reno 8T Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.78 inches 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 388 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 600 nits 430 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 90.4% 84.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Peak brightness test (auto) V27 Pro 675 nits Reno 8T n/a

Design and build Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 73.84 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 182 g (6.42 oz) 193 g (6.81 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue Black, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio V27 Pro +7% 90.4% Reno 8T 84.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM Funtouch OS 13 ColorOS 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 66 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (42% in 15 min) Yes (54% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:51 hr 1:15 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 14:34 hr - Watching video 17:28 hr - Gaming 05:07 hr - Standby 92 hr - General battery life V27 Pro 36:06 hr Reno 8T n/a Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 100 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 - Zoom Digital (lossless), 2x Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (100 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 100 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Sensor: 1/4", OmniVision OV8D1 (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 24 mm

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/3.3

- Focal length: 34 mm

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 50 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 - Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4 Focal length 24 mm 22 mm Pixel size 0.64 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS - Sensor size 1/2.76" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 13 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - No

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced March 2023 February 2023 Release date March 2023 February 2023 SAR (head) 1.22 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.89 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo V27 Pro is definitely a better buy.