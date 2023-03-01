Home > Smartphone comparison > V27 Pro vs 11 Pro Plus – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo V27 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 8200) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the Realme 11 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V27 Pro
  • 60% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (852K versus 533K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 8200
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
  • 19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 998 and 842 points
Reasons to consider the Realme 11 Pro Plus
  • Supports higher wattage charging (100W versus 66W)
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Evaluation of Vivo V27 Pro and Realme 11 Pro Plus crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V27 Pro
vs
11 Pro Plus

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 388 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.4% 90.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
V27 Pro
683 nits
11 Pro Plus
n/a

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 161.6 mm (6.36 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 182 g (6.42 oz) 183 g (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Gold, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
V27 Pro
90.4%
11 Pro Plus
90.5%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V27 Pro and Realme 11 Pro Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8200 MediaTek Dimensity 7050
Max clock 3100 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex A78
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Cortex A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 950 MHz 800 MHz
FLOPS ~1442 GFLOPS ~686 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V27 Pro +19%
998
11 Pro Plus
842
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V27 Pro +70%
3955
11 Pro Plus
2321
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
V27 Pro +60%
852473
11 Pro Plus
533987
CPU 211917 -
GPU 339974 -
Memory 135783 -
UX 161359 -
Total score 852473 533987
3DMark Wild Life Performance
V27 Pro
6568
11 Pro Plus
n/a
PCMark 3.0
V27 Pro
10489
11 Pro Plus
n/a
Web score 7586 -
Video editing 5226 -
Photo editing 23587 -
Data manipulation 8192 -
Writing score 17095 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM Funtouch OS 13 Realme UI 4.0

Battery

Capacity 4600 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 66 W 100 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (42% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 10 min)
Full charging time 0:51 hr 0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:34 hr -
Watching video 17:28 hr -
Gaming 05:07 hr -
Standby 92 hr -
General battery life
V27 Pro
36:06 hr
11 Pro Plus
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 200 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 16320 x 12240
Zoom Digital (lossless), 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 112°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4", OmniVision OV8D1 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 24 mm
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 -
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length 24 mm 22 mm
Pixel size 0.64 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.76" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2023 May 2023
Release date March 2023 May 2023
SAR (head) 1.22 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.89 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 66 W Yes, 100 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V27 Pro. But if the gaming, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Realme 11 Pro Plus.

