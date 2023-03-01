Vivo V27 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A34 5G VS Vivo V27 Pro Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo V27 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 8200) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V27 Pro 79% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (857K versus 479K)

79% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (857K versus 479K) Thinner bezels – 5.5% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 5.5% more screen real estate Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2 More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 8200

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 8200 30% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1002 and 772 points

30% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1002 and 772 points Weighs 17 grams less Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Waterproof body (IP67 classification) Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh

Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Vivo V27 Pro Price Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.78 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 388 ppi 390 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 600 nits 1000 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 90.4% 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Peak brightness test (auto) V27 Pro 684 nits Galaxy A34 5G n/a

Design and build Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 161.3 mm (6.35 inches) Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 182 g (6.42 oz) 199 g (7.02 oz) Waterproof No IP67 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio V27 Pro +6% 90.4% Galaxy A34 5G 84.9%

Performance Tests of Vivo V27 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A34 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8200 MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Max clock 3100 MHz 2600 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55

- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex A78

- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Cortex A78 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78 L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Mali-G68 MC4 GPU clock 950 MHz 800 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) V27 Pro +30% 1002 Galaxy A34 5G 772 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) V27 Pro +71% 3935 Galaxy A34 5G 2307 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 V27 Pro +79% 857173 Galaxy A34 5G 479723 CPU 211917 129705 GPU 339974 137609 Memory 135783 83375 UX 161359 125604 Total score 857173 479723 AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM Funtouch OS 13 One UI 5.1 OS size - 38 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 66 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (42% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:51 hr 1:15 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 14:34 hr - Watching video 17:28 hr - Gaming 05:07 hr - Standby 92 hr - General battery life V27 Pro 36:06 hr Galaxy A34 5G n/a Phones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital (lossless), 2x Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 123° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0"

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Sensor: 1/4", OmniVision OV8D1 (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0"

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 24 mm

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 50 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4160 x 3120 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Focal length 24 mm - Pixel size 0.64 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS - Sensor size 1/2.76" 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality V27 Pro n/a Galaxy A34 5G 99 Video quality V27 Pro n/a Galaxy A34 5G 78 Generic camera score V27 Pro n/a Galaxy A34 5G 92

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced March 2023 March 2023 Release date March 2023 March 2023 SAR (head) 1.22 W/kg 0.55 W/kg SAR (body) 0.89 W/kg 1.49 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Vivo V27 Pro. But if the software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G.