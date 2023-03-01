Home > Smartphone comparison > V27 Pro vs Galaxy S21 FE 5G – which one to choose?

Vivo V27 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

73 out of 100
Vivo V27 Pro
VS
73 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
Vivo V27 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo V27 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 8200) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V27 Pro
  • Shows 36% longer battery life (36:06 vs 26:34 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (66W versus 25W)
  • Has a 0.38 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (848K versus 753K)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Handles wireless charging up to 15W
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 16% higher peak brightness (787 against 677 nits)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1099 and 992 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Evaluation of Vivo V27 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V27 Pro
vs
Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 388 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 600 nits 420 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 90.4% 89.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 97%
PWM - 247 Hz
Response time - 6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
V27 Pro
677 nits
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +16%
787 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 155.7 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 182 g (6.42 oz) 177 g (6.24 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue White, Gray, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
V27 Pro +1%
90.4%
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
89.6%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V27 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max clock 3100 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex A78
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Cortex A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Adreno 660
GPU clock 950 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1442 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V27 Pro
992
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +11%
1099
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V27 Pro +29%
3920
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
3039
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
V27 Pro +13%
848254
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
753727
CPU 211917 194989
GPU 339974 281856
Memory 135783 133252
UX 161359 147872
Total score 848254 753727
3DMark Wild Life Performance
V27 Pro +15%
6568
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
5716
Max surface temperature - 39.1 °C
Stability - 69%
Graphics test 39 FPS 34 FPS
Graphics score 6568 5716
PCMark 3.0
V27 Pro
10489
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +17%
12244
Web score 7586 10749
Video editing 5226 7089
Photo editing 23587 28478
Data manipulation 8192 10087
Writing score 17095 14483
AnTuTu Benchmark Phone Scores (97th and 157th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory clock - 2750 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM Funtouch OS 13 One UI 5.0
OS size - 17.5 GB

Battery

Capacity 4600 mAh 4500 mAh
Max charge power 66 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (42% in 15 min) Yes (51% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:51 hr 1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:34 hr 07:42 hr
Watching video 17:28 hr 13:05 hr
Gaming 05:07 hr 05:29 hr
Standby 92 hr 91 hr
General battery life
V27 Pro +36%
36:06 hr
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
26:34 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital (lossless), 2x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5", Hynix Hi847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4", OmniVision OV8D1 (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 24 mm
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.64 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.76" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 19
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2023 January 2022
Release date March 2023 January 2022
SAR (head) 1.22 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.89 W/kg 1.48 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 66 W Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the gaming and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V27 Pro. But if the camera, software, connectivity, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (33.3%)
4 (66.7%)
Total votes: 6

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy S20 FE 5G or Galaxy S21 FE 5G
2. Galaxy A54 5G or Galaxy S21 FE 5G
3. Galaxy A34 5G or Galaxy S21 FE 5G
4. Galaxy S10 or Galaxy S21 FE 5G
5. Pixel 7 or Galaxy S21 FE 5G
6. iPhone 11 or Galaxy S21 FE 5G
7. Vivo V25 or V27 Pro
8. V25 Pro or V27 Pro
9. iPhone 13 or V27 Pro
10. 13 Lite or V27 Pro
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский