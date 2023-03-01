Home > Smartphone comparison > V27 Pro vs Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) – which one to choose?

Vivo V27 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon)

Виво V27 Про
VS
Самсунг Галакси С22 (Snapdragon)
Vivo V27 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon)

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo V27 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 8200) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V27 Pro
  • Has a 0.68 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 3700 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • 10% higher pixel density (425 vs 388 PPI)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1166 and 1000 points
  • Weighs 15 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V27 Pro
vs
Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon)

Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 388 ppi 425 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 600 nits 780 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
Screen-to-body ratio 90.4% 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 146 mm (5.75 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 70.6 mm (2.78 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 182 g (6.42 oz) 167 g (5.89 oz)
Waterproof - IP68
Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Green White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Vivo V27 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 3100 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex A78
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Cortex A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Adreno 730
GPU clock 950 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS - ~2236 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
V27 Pro
872961
Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) +4%
907564
CPU - 218622
GPU - 370503
Memory - 160881
UX - 163466
Total score 872961 907564
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 49%
Graphics test - 44 FPS
Graphics score - 7433
PCMark 3.0 score - 13142
AnTuTu Ranking List (74th and 70th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM Funtouch 13 One UI 5.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 3700 mAh
Charge power 66 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 19 min) Yes (63% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:49 hr 1:03 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 08:32 hr
Watching video - 11:22 hr
Gaming - 04:15 hr
Standby - 88 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8160 x 6120
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766V (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4"
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution - 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1.22 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.24"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2023 February 2022
Release date March 2023 February 2022
SAR (head) - 0.21 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.59 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon). But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Vivo V27 Pro.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
