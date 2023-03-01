Home > Smartphone comparison > V27 Pro vs iQOO Neo 7 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo V27 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 8200) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the Vivo iQOO Neo 7 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V27 Pro
  • Weighs 17.5 grams less
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO Neo 7 Pro
  • Supports higher wattage charging (120W versus 66W)
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • 31% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1301 and 994 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Evaluation of Vivo V27 Pro and iQOO Neo 7 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V27 Pro
vs
iQOO Neo 7 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 388 ppi 388 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.4% 87.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
V27 Pro
675 nits
iQOO Neo 7 Pro
n/a

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 164.81 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 182 g (6.42 oz) 199.5 g (7.04 oz)
Waterproof No No
Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
V27 Pro +3%
90.4%
iQOO Neo 7 Pro
87.6%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V27 Pro and Vivo iQOO Neo 7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max clock 3100 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex A78
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Cortex A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Adreno 730
GPU clock 950 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~1442 GFLOPS ~2765 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V27 Pro
994
iQOO Neo 7 Pro +31%
1301
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V27 Pro
3922
iQOO Neo 7 Pro +1%
3963
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
V27 Pro
848787
iQOO Neo 7 Pro
n/a
CPU 211917 -
GPU 339974 -
Memory 135783 -
UX 161359 -
Total score 848787 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 63% -
Graphics test 39 FPS -
Graphics score 6567 -
Web score 7785 -
Video editing 5239 -
Photo editing 23671 -
Data manipulation 8128 -
Writing score 17103 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM Funtouch OS 13 Funtouch 13

Battery

Capacity 4600 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 66 W 120 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (42% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 8 min)
Full charging time 0:51 hr 0:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:41 hr -
Watching video 17:28 hr -
Gaming 07:09 hr -
Standby 92 hr -
General battery life
V27 Pro
36:50 hr
iQOO Neo 7 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4608 x 3456
Zoom Digital (lossless), 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4", OmniVision OV8D1 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 24 mm
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 -
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 0.64 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.76" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2023 July 2023
Release date March 2023 July 2023
SAR (head) 1.22 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.89 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 66 W Yes, 120 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo iQOO Neo 7 Pro is definitely a better buy.

