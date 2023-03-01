Vivo V27 Pro vs V25 Pro VS Vivo V27 Pro Vivo V25 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo V27 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 8200) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the Vivo V25 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V27 Pro Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (872K versus 706K)

24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (872K versus 706K) Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 8200

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 8200 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1000 and 856 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Vivo V27 Pro Price Vivo V25 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.78 inches 6.56 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.8:9 PPI 388 ppi 398 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 600 nits 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1300 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 90.4% 89.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Peak brightness test (auto) V27 Pro n/a V25 Pro 799 nits

Design and build Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 73.52 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.62 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 182 g (6.42 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz) Waterproof - IP54 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Green Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio V27 Pro +1% 90.4% V25 Pro 89.6%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 ROM Funtouch 13 Funtouch 12

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 4830 mAh Charge power 66 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 19 min) Yes (57% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:49 hr 1:07 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 12:56 hr Watching video - 15:01 hr Gaming - 07:16 hr Standby - 96 hr General battery life V27 Pro n/a V25 Pro 34:03 hr Phones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution - 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766V (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.72"

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Sensor: 1/4"

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Sensor: 1/4"

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 50 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution - 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5 Sensor size - 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2023 August 2022 Release date March 2023 August 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Vivo V27 Pro. It has a better performance, software, connectivity, and sound.