Vivo V27 Pro vs Vivo V25e VS Vivo V27 Pro Vivo V25e Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo V27 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 8200) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the Vivo V25e, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Reasons to consider the Vivo V27 Pro 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (857K versus 373K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Has a 0.34 inch larger screen size

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

Thinner bezels – 5.7% more screen real estate Reasons to consider the Vivo V25e Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP54 classification) Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.78 inches 6.44 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2404 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 388 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ - Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 90.4% 84.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Peak brightness test (auto) V27 Pro 684 nits Vivo V25e n/a

Design and build Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.79 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 182 g (6.42 oz) 183 g (6.46 oz) Waterproof No IP54 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue Black, Gold Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio V27 Pro +7% 90.4% Vivo V25e 84.7%

Performance Tests of Vivo V27 Pro and Vivo V25e in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8200 MediaTek Helio G99 Max clock 3100 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55

- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex A78

- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Cortex A78 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Mali-G57 MC2 GPU clock 950 MHz 1100 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) V27 Pro +85% 1002 Vivo V25e 542 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) V27 Pro +114% 3935 Vivo V25e 1835 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 V27 Pro +129% 857173 Vivo V25e 373608 CPU 211917 103535 GPU 339974 86070 Memory 135783 78209 UX 161359 104313 Total score 857173 373608 AnTuTu Benchmark Android Phone Scores Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 ROM Funtouch OS 13 Funtouch OS 12

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 66 W 44 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (42% in 15 min) Yes (58% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:51 hr 1:05 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 14:34 hr - Watching video 17:28 hr - Gaming 05:07 hr - Standby 92 hr - General battery life V27 Pro 36:06 hr Vivo V25e n/a Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 9248 x 6920 Zoom Digital (lossless), 2x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Sensor: 1/4", OmniVision OV8D1 (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 24 mm

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 50 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Focal length 24 mm - Pixel size 0.64 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS - Sensor size 1/2.76" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No -

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced March 2023 August 2022 Release date March 2023 September 2022 SAR (head) 1.22 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.89 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo V27 Pro is definitely a better buy.