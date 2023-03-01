Home > Smartphone comparison > V27 Pro vs Vivo V25e – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo V27 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 8200) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the Vivo V25e, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V27 Pro
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (857K versus 373K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Has a 0.34 inch larger screen size
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Thinner bezels – 5.7% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Vivo V25e
  • Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V27 Pro
vs
Vivo V25e

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2404 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 388 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.4% 84.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
V27 Pro
684 nits
Vivo V25e
n/a

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.79 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 182 g (6.42 oz) 183 g (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No IP54
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
V27 Pro +7%
90.4%
Vivo V25e
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V27 Pro and Vivo V25e in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8200 MediaTek Helio G99
Max clock 3100 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex A78
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Cortex A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 950 MHz 1100 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V27 Pro +85%
1002
Vivo V25e
542
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V27 Pro +114%
3935
Vivo V25e
1835
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
V27 Pro +129%
857173
Vivo V25e
373608
CPU 211917 103535
GPU 339974 86070
Memory 135783 78209
UX 161359 104313
Total score 857173 373608
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM Funtouch OS 13 Funtouch OS 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 66 W 44 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (42% in 15 min) Yes (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:51 hr 1:05 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:34 hr -
Watching video 17:28 hr -
Gaming 05:07 hr -
Standby 92 hr -
General battery life
V27 Pro
36:06 hr
Vivo V25e
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital (lossless), 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4", OmniVision OV8D1 (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 24 mm
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 0.64 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.76" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No -

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2023 August 2022
Release date March 2023 September 2022
SAR (head) 1.22 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.89 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo V27 Pro is definitely a better buy.

