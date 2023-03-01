Home > Smartphone comparison > V27 Pro vs Vivo V27 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo V27 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 8200) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the Vivo V27, which is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 7200. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V27 Pro
  • 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (845K versus 612K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 994 and 848 points
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V27 Pro
vs
Vivo V27

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 388 ppi 388 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 600 nits 600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.4% 90.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
V27 Pro
678 nits
Vivo V27
n/a

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 182 g (6.42 oz) 180 g (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Gold, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
V27 Pro
90.4%
Vivo V27
90.4%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V27 Pro and Vivo V27 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Mediatek Dimensity 7200
Max clock 3100 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex A78
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Cortex A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Mali-G610 MC4
GPU clock 950 MHz 1130 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V27 Pro +17%
994
Vivo V27
848
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V27 Pro +71%
3909
Vivo V27
2281
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
V27 Pro +38%
845911
Vivo V27
612165
CPU 211917 155165
GPU 339974 197878
Memory 135783 117814
UX 161359 144422
Total score 845911 612165
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM Funtouch OS 13 Funtouch OS 13

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 4600 mAh
Charge power 66 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (42% in 15 min) Yes (42% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:51 hr 0:51 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:34 hr -
Watching video 17:28 hr -
Gaming 05:07 hr -
Standby 92 hr -
General battery life
V27 Pro
36:06 hr
Vivo V27
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital (lossless), 2x Digital (lossless), 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4", OmniVision OV8D1 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 24 mm
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length 24 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.64 microns 0.64 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.76" 1/2.76"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2023 March 2023
Release date March 2023 March 2023
SAR (head) 1.22 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.89 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Vivo V27 Pro. It has a better performance and connectivity.

