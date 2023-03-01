Vivo V27 Pro vs Vivo V27 VS Vivo V27 Pro Vivo V27 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo V27 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 8200) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the Vivo V27, which is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 7200. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V27 Pro 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (845K versus 612K)

38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (845K versus 612K) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 994 and 848 points

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.78 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 388 ppi 388 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 600 nits 600 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 90.4% 90.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Peak brightness test (auto) V27 Pro 678 nits Vivo V27 n/a

Design and build Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 182 g (6.42 oz) 180 g (6.35 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue Black, Gold, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio V27 Pro 90.4% Vivo V27 90.4%

Performance Tests of Vivo V27 Pro and Vivo V27 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Mediatek Dimensity 7200 Max clock 3100 MHz 2800 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55

- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex A78

- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Cortex A78 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715 L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Mali-G610 MC4 GPU clock 950 MHz 1130 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) V27 Pro +17% 994 Vivo V27 848 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) V27 Pro +71% 3909 Vivo V27 2281 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 V27 Pro +38% 845911 Vivo V27 612165 CPU 211917 155165 GPU 339974 197878 Memory 135783 117814 UX 161359 144422 Total score 845911 612165 AnTuTu 9 Ranking Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM Funtouch OS 13 Funtouch OS 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 4600 mAh Charge power 66 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (42% in 15 min) Yes (42% in 15 min) Full charging time 0:51 hr 0:51 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 14:34 hr - Watching video 17:28 hr - Gaming 05:07 hr - Standby 92 hr - General battery life V27 Pro 36:06 hr Vivo V27 n/a Phones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital (lossless), 2x Digital (lossless), 2x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Sensor: 1/4", OmniVision OV8D1 (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 24 mm

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5 Focal length 24 mm 24 mm Pixel size 0.64 microns 0.64 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.76" 1/2.76" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2023 March 2023 Release date March 2023 March 2023 SAR (head) 1.22 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.89 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Vivo V27 Pro. It has a better performance and connectivity.