Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo V27 (with Mediatek Dimensity 7200) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the Honor 90, which is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Reasons to consider the Honor 90

Reasons to consider the Vivo V27

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone

Review Evaluation of Vivo V27 and Honor 90 crucial features

