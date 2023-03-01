Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V27 vs Honor 90 – which one to choose?

Vivo V27 vs Honor 90

71 out of 100
Vivo V27
VS
79 out of 100
Honor 90
Vivo V27
Honor 90

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo V27 (with Mediatek Dimensity 7200) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the Honor 90, which is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V27
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
Reasons to consider the Honor 90
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
  • 12% higher pixel density (435 vs 388 PPI)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Vivo V27 and Honor 90 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Vivo V27
47
Honor 90
100*
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V27
vs
Honor 90

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1200 x 2664 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.98:9
PPI 388 ppi 435 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.4% 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
Vivo V27
1045 nits
Honor 90
n/a

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 180 g (6.35 oz) 183 g (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Green Black, Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V27
90.4%
Honor 90
90.8%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V27 and Honor 90 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Dimensity 7200 Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition
Max clock 2800 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A710
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC4 Adreno 644
GPU clock 1130 MHz -
FLOPS - ~1014 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V27
887
Honor 90
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V27
2390
Honor 90
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo V27
610593
Honor 90
n/a
CPU 155497 -
GPU 194726 -
Memory 117844 -
UX 145763 -
Total score 610593 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Vivo V27
4168
Honor 90
n/a
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 24 FPS -
Graphics score 4168 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM Funtouch OS 13 MagicOS 7.1

Battery

Capacity 4600 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 66 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (49% in 15 min) Yes (20% in 5 min)
Full charging time 0:53 hr 0:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 15:14 hr -
Watching video 18:19 hr -
Gaming 05:22 hr -
Standby 114 hr -
General battery life
Vivo V27
39:35 hr
Honor 90
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 200 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 12192 x 16256
Zoom Digital (lossless), 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 112°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (200 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.56 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856 (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8160 x 6112
Aperture f/2.5 -
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 0.64 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.76" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2023 May 2023
Release date March 2023 June 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 66 W Yes, 66 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Honor 90 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
