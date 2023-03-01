Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo V27 (with Mediatek Dimensity 7200) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the Infinix Zero 30, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8020 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.