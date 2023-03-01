Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V27 vs Zero 30 – which one to choose?

Vivo V27 vs Infinix Zero 30

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo V27 (with Mediatek Dimensity 7200) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the Infinix Zero 30, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8020 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V27
  • Shows 33% longer battery life (39:35 vs 29:44 hours)
  • Delivers 38% higher peak brightness (1063 against 770 nits)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (723K versus 660K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Mediatek Dimensity 7200
  • 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 6 test: 1189 and 989 points
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero 30
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 6-months newer

Review

Evaluation of Vivo V27 and Infinix Zero 30 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V27
vs
Zero 30

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 388 ppi 388 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 950 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 90.4% 90%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
Vivo V27 +38%
1063 nits
Zero 30
770 nits

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 180 g (6.35 oz) 185 g (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Green Gold, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V27
90.4%
Zero 30
90%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V27 and Infinix Zero 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Dimensity 7200 MediaTek Dimensity 8020
Max clock 2800 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 4 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MP4 Mali-G77 MP9
GPU shading units - 576
GPU clock 1130 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS - ~979.2 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Vivo V27 +20%
1189
Zero 30
989
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V27
2704
Zero 30 +16%
3141
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
Vivo V27 +10%
723671
Zero 30
660641
CPU 241750 146892
GPU 182485 238899
Memory 129131 128749
UX 164819 140834
Total score 723671 660641
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Vivo V27
4168
Zero 30
n/a
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 24 FPS -
Graphics score 4168 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM Funtouch OS 13 XOS 13

Battery

Capacity 4600 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 66 W 68 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (49% in 15 min) Yes (72% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:53 hr 0:51 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 15:14 hr 10:27 hr
Watching video 18:19 hr 13:53 hr
Gaming 05:22 hr 05:39 hr
Standby 114 hr 90 hr
General battery life
Vivo V27 +33%
39:35 hr
Zero 30
29:44 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital (lossless), 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung S5KHM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856 (CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 -
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 0.64 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.76" 1/2.76"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2023 September 2023
Release date March 2023 September 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 66 W Yes, 68 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V27. But if the camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Zero 30.

