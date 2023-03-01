Vivo V27 vs Infinix Zero 30
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo V27 (with Mediatek Dimensity 7200) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the Infinix Zero 30, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8020 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo V27
- Shows 33% longer battery life (39:35 vs 29:44 hours)
- Delivers 38% higher peak brightness (1063 against 770 nits)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (723K versus 660K)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Mediatek Dimensity 7200
- 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 6 test: 1189 and 989 points
Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero 30
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Stereo speakers
- The phone is 6-months newer
Review
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.78 inches
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|388 ppi
|388 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|144 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|950 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1000 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.4%
|90%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
|164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
|Width
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|75 mm (2.95 inches)
|Thickness
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|180 g (6.35 oz)
|185 g (6.53 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP53
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue, Green
|Gold, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Dimensity 7200
|MediaTek Dimensity 8020
|Max clock
|2800 MHz
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G610 MP4
|Mali-G77 MP9
|GPU shading units
|-
|576
|GPU clock
|1130 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~979.2 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
|CPU
|241750
|146892
|GPU
|182485
|238899
|Memory
|129131
|128749
|UX
|164819
|140834
|Total score
|723671
|660641
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|24 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|4168
|-
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|Funtouch OS 13
|XOS 13
Battery
|Capacity
|4600 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|66 W
|68 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (49% in 15 min)
|Yes (72% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:53 hr
|0:51 hr
|Web browsing
|15:14 hr
|10:27 hr
|Watching video
|18:19 hr
|13:53 hr
|Gaming
|05:22 hr
|05:39 hr
|Standby
|114 hr
|90 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|12000 x 9000
|Zoom
|Digital (lossless), 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung S5KHM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856 (CMOS)
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|24 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.64 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.76"
|1/2.76"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2023
|September 2023
|Release date
|March 2023
|September 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 66 W
|Yes, 68 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V27. But if the camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Zero 30.
